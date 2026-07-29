Three-year-old dies after falling from third floor of Kitengela apartment

A three-year-old boy died after falling from the third floor of an apartment building in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday at Sky Con Plaza in the Kyangombe area of Isinya Sub-county.

Police said the boy was rushed to Kitengela Sub-County Hospital after the fall but was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to preliminary investigations, the boy had been playing on the rooftop of the third floor where the family resides. Police established that the rooftop is enclosed by a guard wall measuring approximately 3.2 feet high, but the child somehow fell to the ground below.

The child’s body had severe head and forehead injuries, with blood oozing from the mouth, consistent with injuries sustained in the fall.

The body was preserved at the Kitengela Sub-County Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

And a 59-year-old man died after falling from an avocado tree while harvesting fruits at his home in Tharaka Nithi County.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Kangutu Village, Chuka North Sub-county.

Police identified the deceased as John Munene, who reportedly fell from an avocado tree estimated to be about 15 metres tall while picking the fruits.

According to police, the man’s brother reported that he had received information that John had sustained serious injuries after the fall and died while being rushed to hospital.

Police visited Chuka County Referral Hospital, where they found the body with a swollen head and blood oozing from the nose, indicating severe head injuries.

The team later visited the homestead and established that the deceased had been harvesting avocados when he lost his footing and fell from the tree.

The body was moved to the Chuka County Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police have classified the incident as an accidental death, and investigations are ongoing.