Sean Jansen Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Rugby Player

Sean Jansen, born on 10 May 1999 in Dunedin, New Zealand, is a professional rugby union player who plays in the back row, primarily as number 8.

He currently represents Connacht in the United Rugby Championship and has earned senior caps for Ireland, qualifying through his Irish grandparents and family heritage with connections to Monasterevin and Belfast.

Standing at 1.91 metres tall and weighing around 118 kg, the powerful ball carrier has quickly made a name for himself in European rugby.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Sean has two sisters, Emily and Eileen, and two brothers, Ciaran and Braeden.

Additionally, Sean is the proud father of a little boy, Izaiah.

Also Read: Cormac Izuchukwu Siblings: All About Ciara and Chinnie

Career

Jansen began his career in New Zealand, playing for North Otago in the Heartland Championship, where he featured in the 2021 Lochore Cup Final and earned recognition as a promising talent.

In 2022, he made the bold move to join English Premiership side Leicester Tigers, transitioning from amateur-level rugby to one of Europe’s top competitions.

He made his debut for Leicester shortly after signing and scored his first try in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

In 2023, Jansen signed with Connacht, where he has flourished.

He has become a standout performer in the URC, noted for his try-scoring ability, physicality, and work rate.

His strong form led to call-ups to Ireland A and then the senior Ireland squad.

He made his full international debut against Japan in July 2026 during the Nations Championship, scoring a try on his first appearance.

Accolades

In May 2026, Jansen was named Connacht Rugby’s Men’s Player of the Year, recognizing his outstanding contributions during the season.

He has also been the URC’s top try-scorer at points in his Connacht tenure.