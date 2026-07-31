Politicians using criminal gangs put on notice as PS Omollo calls for peaceful politics

The government has warned politicians against recruiting criminal gangs or exploiting young people to intimidate political opponents and disrupt public gatherings, saying those involved will face the full force of the law.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr. Raymond Omollo said the government would not allow criminality and violence to shape the country’s politics, urging young people to reject attempts by politicians to use them to advance personal political interests.

“If you do not support a particular leader, wait for the elections and exercise your democratic right. Violence, intimidation and criminal gangs have no place in our politics,” Dr. Omollo said.

He spoke during an interdenominational prayer service and Harambee fundraiser for 331 church choirs in Nyamira County, where he commended residents for maintaining peace and rejecting organised criminal groups.

Dr. Omollo said Nyamira had demonstrated that leaders and citizens could freely engage in political activities, express differing opinions and return home peacefully without violence.

He directed the County Commissioner, National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) and security agencies to work closely with local leaders and residents to preserve peace, prevent politically instigated violence and ensure public meetings are conducted without intimidation or disruption.

The Principal Secretary also announced that the government had operationalised additional administrative units in Nyamira County to improve access to government services.

He encouraged qualified men and women of integrity to apply for the advertised Chief and Assistant Chief positions, saying effective grassroots administration was critical to enhancing security, improving service delivery and promoting community development.

Dr. Omollo further appealed to Kenyans to reject leaders who promote ethnic and religious divisions, saying the government was committed to fostering national unity through equitable development.

He said the Kenya Kwanza administration was implementing development projects in roads, education, healthcare and job creation across all regions to ensure inclusive growth and shared prosperity.

The event was attended by Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, President’s Advisor Farouk Kibet, Nominated Senator Esther Okenyuri, Bungoma Senator Wafula Wakoli, Nyaribari Masaba MP Daniel Manduku, Solicitor General Shadrack Mose, Bomet Woman Representative Linet Toto, Nyamira Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi, Nominated MP Irene Mayaka, Kericho Woman Representative Beatrice Kemei, religious leaders, elders, elected leaders, church choirs and residents from Nyamira, Kisii and neighbouring counties.