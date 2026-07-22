Maya Le Tissier Siblings: A Closer Look at the Footballer’s Family Tree

Maya Le Tissier is a professional footballer who plays as a centre-back and captains Manchester United in the Women’s Super League.

Born on April 18, 2002, in Guernsey, a Channel Island, she has risen to become one of the standout defenders in English women’s football and a key member of the England national team, the Lionesses.

Le Tissier grew up in a football-loving family on the island, where limited opportunities for girls’ football shaped her early path.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Maya grew up with three siblings in Guernsey.

She has a twin brother named Theo, who stayed on the island during much of her travel for football development, demonstrating remarkable support by living in her shadow without complaint.

She also has a younger brother named Harvey.

Additionally, Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott is her stepbrother; the two became step-siblings through the relationship between Scott’s father and Le Tissier’s mother.

Career

Le Tissier’s football journey began at the age of four when her father introduced her to St. Martins A.C. boys’ club in Guernsey, as there were no girls’ teams on the island at the time.

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She continued playing boys’ football up to under-18 level, which helped build her physicality and resilience.

From around age 11 or 13, she started traveling to the mainland, initially playing for Hampshire county teams and later participating in England’s South West Regional Camp, which led to youth international call-ups.

At 16, she moved to Brighton & Hove Albion’s academy, making her senior debut for the club shortly afterward.

She quickly established herself in the Women’s Super League, earning recognition as Brighton’s Young Player of the Season in consecutive campaigns.

In 2022, she transferred to Manchester United, where she has thrived.

She became club captain in 2024 at the age of 22 and has been noted for her consistency, including long streaks of consecutive starts.

She made history as the first Guernsey-born player (male or female) to feature in a major senior England tournament squad.

Her England senior debut came in 2022, and she has since earned caps while contributing to the team’s success.

Accolades

At Brighton, she was named Young Player of the Season twice.

With Manchester United, she won the Women’s FA Cup in 2023–24 and has been recognized as the club’s Players’ Player of the Year.

She has received broader acclaim, including selection in the PFA/Barclays WSL Team of the Season, Young Player of the Year at the Women’s Football Awards, and Channel Islands Sports Personality of the Year.

Her contributions helped England secure victory in Euro 2025, adding a major international honor to her growing list of achievements.