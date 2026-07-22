Chief Justice Koome vows firm action after Magistrate’s arrest over bribery

Chief Justice Martha Koome reaffirmed the Judiciary’s zero-tolerance policy on corruption following the arrest of Kangema Senior Principal Magistrate Martin Kinyua Mutegi over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe in connection with a case before his court.

In a statement on Wednesday, Koome described the allegations as grave, saying that if proven, they would amount to a serious breach of the law, the Judicial Code of Conduct and Ethics, and the constitutional values that guide the administration of justice.

“The allegations are grave and, if proved, constitute a serious violation of the law, the Judicial Code of Conduct and Ethics, and the values that underpin the administration of justice,” she said.

The Chief Justice stressed that judicial authority is exercised on behalf of the people of Kenya and must always be guided by integrity, impartiality, accountability, transparency and the rule of law.

She warned that any conduct that erodes public confidence in the courts undermines the very foundation of the Judiciary.

“I have consistently stated that Judges, Judicial Officers and members of staff cannot discharge justice with one hand and commit a crime with the other. Those entrusted with the administration of justice bear an even greater responsibility to uphold the law and exemplify the integrity they require of others,” Koome said.

While emphasizing that every accused person is entitled to due process, the Chief Justice made it clear that the Judiciary would not shield any judicial officer or staff member facing credible allegations of criminal or unethical conduct.

Koome announced that the Judiciary and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) have already initiated the necessary administrative and disciplinary processes under the Judicial Service Act and applicable human resource policies.

Pending the outcome of those proceedings, the magistrate will be relieved of judicial duties in accordance with the law, without affecting the ongoing criminal investigations being conducted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and other agencies.

She further pledged the Judiciary’s full cooperation with the EACC and all investigative and prosecutorial bodies handling the matter.

The Chief Justice assured Kenyans that the Judiciary remains committed to protecting the integrity of the justice system and will continue taking firm action against any judicial officer or employee whose conduct falls below the ethical standards expected of those entrusted with administering justice.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested Senior Principal Magistrate Kinyua attached to Kangema Law Courts and a Principal Probation Officer over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe from a litigant in exchange for influencing the outcome of a criminal case.

The suspects, identified as Martin Kinyua Mutegi, a Senior Principal Magistrate at Kangema Law Courts, and Julius Irungu Njogu, a Principal Probation Officer, were arrested on Monday, July 21, 2026, during an undercover operation at a restaurant in Kangema Township, Murang’a County.

According to the EACC, the arrests followed a complaint by a Murang’a businessman who alleged that after being convicted on July 2, 2026, in a case involving obtaining money by false pretences, he was asked to pay a bribe to avoid a custodial sentence.

The businessman was scheduled to be sentenced on July 22, 2026.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the probation officer allegedly approached the complainant claiming to be acting on behalf of the magistrate and demanded Sh170,000. He allegedly assured the businessman that the money would secure a favourable probation report that would influence the court to impose a non-custodial sentence instead of a jail term.

Following the complaint, EACC detectives mounted a sting operation that culminated in the arrest of the two suspects as they allegedly received Sh150,000 from the complainant.

The suspects were held at Nyeri Central Police Station and are expected to be processed at the EACC Central Regional Office before being presented in court.

This is the latest such sting operation to be staged and involving senior officials.

The anti-graft agency said investigations into the matter are ongoing.