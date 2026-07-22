Suspect in murder of TUK lecturer Mokua arrested in Ruiru

Homicide detectives arrested the prime suspect linked to the brutal murder of Edgar Mokua, a lecturer at the Technical University of Kenya (TUK), whose body was discovered after he mysteriously disappeared from his Lavington home.

Mokua was last seen on July 6, 2026, when he left his residence at Princes Park, Lavington, at around 4:20 p.m. and never returned.

Concerned relatives reported him missing at Muthangari Police Station after efforts to trace him proved futile. He had been seen in clubs in the area.

Five days later, his body was found at the City Mortuary, where it had been taken by police officers from Kiamumbi Police Station after being recovered near Woodcreek Academy in Roysambu area.

The case’s complexity prompted a swift takeover by homicide detectives, and preliminary investigations revealed a series of events leading to Mokua’s demise.

He was a quantity surveyor and worked at local banks.

Detectives established that on the night he disappeared, Mokua had spent several hours at Kettle Club in Lavington with two men and a woman before the group proceeded to Ibiza Club at Lavington Mall. His companions later left, leaving him behind, never to be seen again.

His body was later discovered dumped near Woodcreek Academy.

Thanks to forensic intelligence, investigators established that a grey Toyota Ractis with the registration number KBZ 002R was the vehicle responsible for dropping Mokua’s body at the scene before speeding away.

A manhunt for the suspect was immediately initiated, and through forensic trails, detectives managed to arrest Richard Gikuhe Mbugua within Ruiru Blue Estate, the owner of the Toyota Ractis and recovered the motor vehicle at Murera Farm within Juja.

The suspect is currently in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment, as investigations into the murder continue.

Meanwhile, the impounded motor vehicle has been detained as exhibit.

It is believed Mokua was stupefied leading to his sudden death.

Those behind it stole money from his bank accounts before dumping the body where it was found. Stupefying has been on the rise amid efforts to address the menace. Police said they are investigating the case involving a man.

Cases involving suspected stupefying substances have been on the rise, with police urging members of the public to exercise caution when meeting unfamiliar individuals and to closely monitor their drinks in social settings.

No arrest had been made by Monday but police said they were pursuing good leads on the same. Such cases of stupefying have been on the rise in some clubs in the area. Police said they had recorded a surge in the incidents and the gang behind the same came from in and around Nairobi.

In some unfortunate incidents, victims of stupefying have lost their lives after being heavily drugged, hence the need to exercise caution and always party around known friends who would have your back in case of such danger, police say.