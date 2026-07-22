Ellen Wangerheim Siblings: Meet Maja Wangerheim

Ellen Ingergerd Wangerheim is a Swedish professional footballer born on September 1, 2004, in Boo, Nacka, Sweden.

She plays as a forward, primarily as a central striker but capable of operating on the wings, for Manchester United in the Women’s Super League.

At 21 years old, she has quickly established herself as one of Sweden’s most promising young talents, known for her pace, work rate, runs in behind defenses, and ability to link play with teammates.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Ellen comes from a supportive football-oriented family in the Stockholm area.

Her family includes her father Daniel Wangerheim, who coached her and her sister during their early years, and her mother Jenny Wangerheim.

She has one younger sister, Maja Wangerheim, who also plays football at a high level as a central defender and has represented youth national teams.

Career

Wangerheim began her football journey at Saltsjö-Boo IF, a club connected to her family, before moving through Nacka FC and Djurgårdens IF youth setups, where she enjoyed success in tournaments like the Gothia Cup.

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She joined Hammarby IF as a 15-year-old in 2020, making her senior debut that year in the Elitettan and contributing to the club’s promotion to the Damallsvenskan.

A serious cruciate ligament injury in 2022 sidelined her for over a year, but she made a strong comeback in 2023.

That season, she scored eight league goals as Hammarby achieved a historic domestic double, winning both the Damallsvenskan title and the Svenska Cupen.

She continued to develop, netting 13 goals in 2024 and a career-high 17 goals with nine assists in 2025, while also shining in cup competitions and gaining UEFA Women’s Champions League experience.

Her performances attracted interest from top European clubs.

In January 2026, she transferred to Manchester United for a record fee in Swedish and Nordic women’s football (reportedly around 7 million SEK), signing a contract until 2029.

She debuted shortly after signing and has been integrating into the squad alongside several Swedish teammates.

On the international stage, she has progressed through Sweden’s youth ranks and earned her senior debut in 2025, featuring in competitions like the UEFA Women’s Euro.

Accolades

During her time at Hammarby, Wangerheim won the Damallsvenskan title in 2023 and the Svenska Cupen in 2022–23 and 2024–25, scoring both goals in the latter final.

She was the top scorer in the 2024–25 Svenska Cupen with 11 goals in six matches.

Individually, she has been recognized as a top goalscorer in the Damallsvenskan and has earned caps for the Swedish senior national team, including participation in major tournaments.