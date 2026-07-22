Hinata Miyazawa Siblings: All About Keita

Hinata Miyazawa is a Japanese professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Manchester United in the Women’s Super League and represents the Japan national team.

Born on November 28, 1999, in Minamiashigara, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, she is known for her technical ability, vision, work rate, and goal-scoring instinct from midfield.

She gained international prominence as the Golden Boot winner at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, where she scored five goals.

Miyazawa is the first Asian player to represent Manchester United Women and has become a key figure in their midfield with her intelligence and consistency.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Hinata was introduced to football at the age of three by her older brother, Keita, an amateur player who remains a significant influence in her life.

Keita, who is an amateur football player, was the one who introduced the Manchester United and Japan international midfielder to the sport at the age of three.

Growing up in a supportive family, her mother Takayo played a crucial role in encouraging her, especially during challenging early years when Hinata faced difficulties playing in boys’ teams.

Career

Miyazawa began her senior career with Tokyo Verdy Beleza (now Nippon TV Tokyo Verdy Beleza) in 2018 after high school, where she excelled and earned the Best Young Player Award.

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She contributed to multiple domestic titles during her time there.

In 2021, she moved to Mynavi Sendai in the inaugural WE League season, earning Valuable Player honors in consecutive campaigns.

Her standout performances at the 2023 World Cup led to a transfer to Manchester United in September 2023.

She has adapted well to the WSL, overcoming an early ankle injury to establish herself as a reliable starter known for dictating play from central areas.

She has helped the team win the FA Cup and qualify for the Champions League while signing a contract extension until 2029.

Internationally, she has progressed through Japan’s youth teams, winning the U-20 World Cup in 2018, and has become a senior mainstay with over 50 caps.

Accolades

Miyazawa’s major individual honor is the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Golden Boot as the tournament’s top scorer with five goals.

She has twice won the WE League Valuable Player Award (2021–22 and 2022–23) and was named in the IFFHS Women’s World Team of the Year.

At club level with Tokyo Verdy Beleza, she secured Nadeshiko League titles, Empress’s Cups, and the AFC Women’s Club Championship.

With Manchester United, she contributed to the 2023–24 Women’s FA Cup victory.

Her youth successes include the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup title. She has also received a Ballon d’Or nomination.