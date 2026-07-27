KRA Announces Temporary Disruption of eTIMS Online Portal

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a temporary service disruption affecting access to the eTIMS Online Portal.

In a statement on Monday, the tax authority said its technical team was working to resolve the issue and restore normal access to the platform.

“We are currently experiencing a temporary service disruption affecting access to the eTIMS Online Portal. Our technical team is working to resolve the issue. We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” KRA said.