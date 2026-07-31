AI video and the Kenyan freelancer: which briefs disappear, and which pay more

The low end of freelance video editing is easy to recognise. A client sends product photographs and a paragraph of copy, then asks for a 15-second social clip by tomorrow. The rate is thin, revisions are unpaid and other freelancers are bidding from several countries.

That brief is under pressure. A client with an AI video generator may no longer hire someone to assemble stock footage or add basic movement to product images. The first result may be poor, but the cheapest part of the old job has become self-service.

For Kenyan freelancers selling into dollar markets, the result depends on which part of the job they sell.

What the tools now do

ByteDance unveiled Seedance 2.5 on 23 June 2026 at the company’s Volcano Engine FORCE conference. It has not been publicly released and remains in enterprise beta. The browser platform branded Seedance 2.5 currently offers the available Seedance 2.0 family and lists 2.5 as coming soon.

The 2.5 launch promised a continuous 30-second shot and a much larger reference budget, reported as up to 50 inputs. No public specification sheet or price is available. The 2.0 generation that freelancers can use today already accepts text, images, video and audio, generates sound with the picture and supports 4K output.

None of the heavy work happens on your machine. The render runs on the provider’s infrastructure. What you need locally is a browser and a connection good enough to download the finished file, which for anyone working through power interruptions and shared bandwidth is a meaningful difference from editing 4K footage on a laptop.

How quickly this changed

It is worth marking how recent this is, because a freelancer who tested these tools last year and dismissed them tested something else.

Seedance 2.0 produces clips of up to 15 seconds and accepts as many as nine images, three video clips and three audio clips along with the written instruction. That is enough for product shots, social cutaways and concept work. The 2.5 beta mainly promises a longer single take and more reference material.

ByteDance also reports roughly 20 per cent better adherence to written instructions in the newer model. That figure comes from the vendor, not an independent benchmark. If public testing later supports it, fewer rejected takes would reduce the cost of a client job.

The work that is going

Be clear-eyed about this list, because pretending otherwise costs money.

Assembling stock footage into a short social clip. Adding basic motion to a set of product photographs. Simple background loops for a website header. Generic b-roll to sit behind a voiceover. Concept mock-ups made purely so a client can see an idea before approving it.

All of that was low-margin work already. Some clients will now do it themselves, and arguing about craft will not restore the old rate. A freelancer who depends on this tier needs a service the client cannot get by pressing Generate.

The work that is worth more

Now the other side, which gets much less attention.

Many clients can generate a clip but cannot diagnose it. They may miss a camera move that fights the composition, lighting that changes direction or a product that drifts from the reference. Twelve rejected versions do not explain what to fix in the thirteenth.

Diagnosis and finishing are services in their own right:

Direction and briefing. Naming the subject, movement, camera position and light gives the model decisions it can act on. “Premium and cinematic” does not.

Reference preparation. Someone still has to photograph the product from useful angles and organise colour and style material.

Type, logos, captions, colour, sound and timing still need an editor. Required text should be added in post rather than trusted to generated pixels.

Quality control. Someone must watch the clip at full size and catch the hand that bends incorrectly or the label that changes near the end.

Production judgement. Real premises, staff, customers and evidence of results may need to be filmed. A freelancer who knows when to put the phone camera back into the job is useful.

The offer becomes more specific: the freelancer directs, checks and finishes the video, and identifies the shots that must be real. That is easier for a client to evaluate than a vague promise to “make content”.

How to quote the upgraded service

Do not hide every part of the job inside one line called “AI video”. Separate direction, generation, editing and review. The client can then see that the fee is not a markup on credits.

A proposal can include a fixed number of draft renders, one review round and a defined final format. Extra generations are chargeable because they consume both credits and time. If the client changes the product reference or the brief after approval, that is a new attempt rather than a free revision.

The portfolio needs the same clarity. Label the generated plate, the compositing work and any filmed material. A before-and-after example can show the raw output beside the corrected version, including the type, colour and product details the freelancer fixed. That demonstrates judgement without pretending the first render was hand-animated.

For online work Kenya competes on price, but a freelancer does not have to quote only the cost of pressing Generate. The useful unit is a reviewed, client-ready deliverable.

What it costs to run

The browser service bills on credits for the models it currently offers. Its prices are not a Seedance 2.5 rate card.

One-off packs start at $12.99 for 160 credits, which the provider describes as about eight five-second clips at 480p, valid for 45 days from purchase. A monthly plan starts at $29.99 for 550 credits, around 27 of those short clips. Subscription credits last 30 days from each grant, credits given at signup or through daily check-ins expire in seven days, and credits refunded after a failed render do not expire.

Two things follow for anyone billing in dollars and spending in shillings. Pricing is quoted in dollars, so your input cost moves with the rate on the day you pay. And the expiry windows punish optimism, so buy against confirmed work rather than against a pipeline that might slip.

Test composition at short duration and low resolution. Adjust one instruction between attempts so a rejected render still provides useful information. Pay for the full-resolution version after the shot works.

A freelancer turning this into a repeatable service may also compare subscriptions with an AI video generation API. Per-model rates make job costing easier, particularly when a client portal or batch workflow queues renders. The quote still needs room for retries, review and post-production.

Read the current terms before delivering commercial client work. Save the model name, render date and a copy of the terms with the project, especially when the work passes through more than one provider.

The uncomfortable part

The avoidable problem is hiding how the work was made

A client who later discovers that footage they believed was filmed was generated does not become curious about the technology. They become suspicious about the invoice. Say what is generated, in writing, in the delivery note. It costs nothing and it is the entire difference between a supplier and a problem.

Put the generated shots, filmed shots and editing work on the delivery note. That protects the client relationship and makes the freelancer’s actual contribution visible on the invoice.