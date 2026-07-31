Chelsea fined but avoid suspended points deduction

Chelsea have been fined £10m and given a suspended ban from registering new players for two transfer windows for breaching rules relating to payments to agents between 2009 and 2022.

But the club have had a six-point deduction, which was suspended until 30 June 2027, “set aside” on appeal.

Owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital self-reported 74 breaches of Football Association rules when they purchased the club in 2022.

Chelsea admitted making £47m in secret payments to unregistered agents and third-parties over transfers between 2011 and 2018.

The FA said it was “continuing to investigate individual misconduct arising out of this case”.

The fine was set to be £26m, but was reduced by a third to £17.25m for self-reporting and what the regulatory commission’s written reasons described as the “exceptional and unprecedented nature” of co-operation, which “amounts to mitigation”.

It was then cut by another third to £11.4m for an early guilty plea, then to £10m because of fines already given to the club by Uefa and the Premier League.

The FA said it was “an appropriate penalty” that would punish the club and also “deter similar misconduct and maintain the integrity of the game”.

The £10m Chelsea have been fined will be invested into grassroots football.

The regulatory commission said: “Had the club not brought these matters to the attention of the FA, it is unlikely that they would have been discovered.”

It added the initial points deduction had been suspended because the FA did not ask for one and the Premier League did not impose one.

In March, Chelsea were given an immediate nine-month academy transfer ban and a £750,000 fine over the registration of academy players between 2019 and 2022.

All of the breaches relate to the period when Roman Abramovich was owner of Chelsea.