Ghana backs proposal to extend presidential term, lower age limit

Ghana’s government on Thursday accepted a proposal to extend the presidential term to five years and lower the minimum age for candidates to 35.

Ghana, one of Africa’s leading gold and cocoa producers, has maintained a stable democratic system since 1992.

President John Dramani Mahama established a committee last year to review the constitution. The committee submitted its final report to him on Thursday.

“The government has accepted the recommendation to extend the term of office of the president from four years to five years,” Justice Minister Dominic Ayine told journalists.

The committee said parliament’s term should also be increased to five years to align with the presidency.

Although the committee recommended lowering the minimum age for presidential candidates to 30, Ayine said the government would instead adopt 35.

The Constitution Review Committee said a four-year presidential cycle can leave an administration with “a little over two years” of effective governing time, as the first six months can be taken up by appointments and the final year by elections.

It said a five-year term could also “strengthen democratic accountability” by giving governments more time to deliver.

A national referendum in 2027 will be required to pass the changes, with strict voter turnout and approval thresholds.

By Agencies