Government Releases 2025 School Calendar

The government has announced the 2025 school calendar, with the first term for all basic education institutions set to begin on January 6, 2025.

The term will run for 13 weeks, ending on April 14.

In a notice to Regional, County, and Sub-County Directors of Education, Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang stated that students will have a mid-term break from February 26 to March 1 during the first term.

The second term will begin on April 28 and will run for 14 weeks, ending on August 1.

A mid-term break is scheduled from June 25 to June 29. Students will then enjoy a three-week holiday from August 4 to August 22.

The third and final term, which will last nine weeks, will begin on August 25 and will include various key activities, such as national examinations. Schools will close on October 24 to allow for the administration of national exams.

The national examinations schedule is as follows:

KPSEA (Kenya Primary School Education Assessment) will take place from October 27 to October 30.

KILEA, KJSEA, and KPLEA exams will begin on October 27, with KILEA ending on October 31 and KJSEA and KPLEA concluding on November 6.

KCSE (Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education) exams will run from October 27 to November 21.

The December holiday will be 10 weeks long, allowing students ample time for rest before the new academic year begins in 2026.