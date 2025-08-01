Government to fully enforce reduced university fees, DP Kindiki says

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Friday assured university students that the government will not relent in reducing fees in order to make higher education affordable and accessible to all.

Prof. Kindiki said the proposal to cut the fees by a taskforce established by President William Ruto is welcome and the Head of State’s directive to implement it will be followed to the letter.

Speaking on Friday during Njoro Constituency Economic Empowerment at Njoro Grounds, NakuruCounty, Kindiki said the government is keen to lighten the burden of parents and guardians of the students.

“The government has adopted the report by the special team of experts appointed to look into the implementation of the university funding model. The President has accepted the proposal to reduce the students’ fees by between 15 and 40 percent depending on the program the student is undertaking,” he said.

He also had the same message during a similar event in Kabarnet town during BaringoCentral Constituency Economic Empowerment where he reiterated the administration’s key objective of making education accessible, affordable, relevant, and of high quality.

“President Ruto has been working on this plan meticulously following the recommendation by the taskforce and it is a big relief to our students and parents.

That task force came with a raft of recommendations and that is what is being implemented now and that is the direction we are taking by strengthening education at all levels: Primary, Secondary, Tertiary, and University to make sure that our education system remains relevant, of high quality, accessible and affordable to all the children of Kenya,” he added.

The DP said education is on top of the government’s agenda dismissing concerns around the availability of money for the sector.

“We will not roll back the hardwork and effort to bring free and compulsory education in primary and secondary levels. School capitation will continue as usual and we will provide more funds for it,” he affirmed.

Additionally, the DP highlighted numerous development projects ongoing in Nakuru County funded by the Ruto administration assuring residents that the government is keen on improving their lives.

All the stalled roads including, Nessuit-Njoro Road, have been revived after the government made funds available after stabilizing the economy.

“We now have money to complete the road and others that had stalled across the country”

The county is also a beneficiary of 24 new modern markets coming up in Njoro, Mauche, Molo, Subukia, Gilgil, Naivasha, Nakuru City and Rongai among other towns.

Also Sh2.2 billion has been allocated for last-mile electricity connection targeting 22, 000 new households across the county.

The DP was joined by Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Kimani Ichungw’a (Kikuyu, Majority Leader), Irene Njoki (Bahati), Kimani Kuria (Molo), David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East), Sabina Chege(Nominated), Liza Chelule (Nakuru), Mark Nyamita(Uriri), Aisha Jumwa (Chair, Kenya Roads Board) among other leaders.