Governor Gavin Newsom to Appoint Laphonza Butler to Dianne Feinstein Senate Seat 

California Governor Gavin Newsom selected someone to fill the Senate seat left vacant following Senator Dianne Feinstein’s death last Friday.

The Governor’s office confirmed that Newsom is set to appoint EMILY’S List President Laphonza Butler to the position.

Newsom previously pledged to fill any Senate vacancy with a Black woman.

Many thought he might appoint Rep. Barbara Lee — the only Black woman of the three high-profile Democrats running for Feinstein’s seat upon her announcement she would not seek another term in 2024.

But on NBC’s “Meet the Press” earlier this month, Newsom said that he would not appoint any of the three, a group that includes Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff as well as Lee, to the seat if it became vacant.

Newsom said he would instead make an “interim appointment” to replace Feinstein so as to not “tip the balance” in the competitive Senate primary.

