Governor Kihika Reveals Reason For Public Absence

Nakuru County Governor Susan Kihika has addressed concerns over her recent absence from public engagements, assuring residents that she is in good health.

In a statement issued on Friday, January 17, 2025, Governor Kihika acknowledged receiving numerous inquiries about her whereabouts. She clarified that she is currently on maternity leave.

“I sincerely thank the people of Nakuru for their concern and wholeheartedly assure them that service delivery in our great county is progressing smoothly,” Kihika stated.

She expressed confidence in the leadership of Deputy Governor David Kones, who has been overseeing county operations during her leave. “I have no doubts whatsoever in Deputy Governor Kones’ ability to lead in my absence,” she added.

Governor Kihika assured residents that she would resume her official duties in the coming weeks.