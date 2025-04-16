Nairobi County Cracks Down On Unhygienic Hawkers Amid Cholera Fears

Nairobi City Hall has launched a major crackdown on food vendors and hawkers at Green Park after it was discovered that some were using public toilets to store goods, raising serious public health concerns.

The operation, led by Nairobi County’s Chief Officer for Environment Geoffrey Mosiria on Wednesday, exposed vendors who were not only illegally cooking in open spaces at the recreational park but also misusing public toilets as storage rooms for food and other items.

“Today, while conducting environmental supervision at Green Park, I was shocked to find hawkers not only invading the park and engaging in open cooking, but also using public toilets to store their goods,” Mosiria said.

He ordered the arrest of those found violating public health laws and directed the immediate removal of hawkers engaged in open-air cooking. Goods stored in the toilets were confiscated.

“We are committed to reclaiming and preserving our green spaces for safe, clean, and sustainable use,” he said, adding that the county government will remain firm in restoring order and enforcing public health standards.

The crackdown is part of Governor Johnson Sakaja’s wider efforts to improve sanitation across Nairobi, especially at a time when cholera cases continue to be reported in the city.

Cholera is a serious illness caused by consuming contaminated food or water, and it can lead to severe dehydration and death within hours if untreated. Health experts warn that poor hygiene and improper food handling are key risk factors in its spread.

Last week, the Ministry of Health confirmed 97 cholera cases and six deaths in Migori, Kisumu, and Nairobi counties. Migori recorded the highest number of infections at 53 with one death, Kisumu had 32 cases and four deaths, while Nairobi had 12 cases and one death.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said on Sunday, April 6, that the government is actively working with county health departments to contain the outbreak. Measures include increased public health surveillance, awareness campaigns, and rapid testing.

“The Ministry of Health reassures the public that the country is adequately prepared to manage and contain this outbreak,” Duale said.

He advised Kenyans to practice good hygiene, including washing hands regularly, drinking boiled or treated water, disinfecting surfaces frequently, and avoiding open defecation. He also urged those experiencing diarrhea to begin taking Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) immediately and seek medical attention.