Governor Mwangaza Welcomes Dissolution of Meru County

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has welcomed the calls to dissolve the county government, saying she is ready to go back to the ballot.

“There are many organisations collecting signatures to dissolve the Meru County. As the governor, I think they should do what is good, if that (dissolution) is how citizens will get help, I will support them,” Mwangaza said.

The governor who survived impeachment for a second time last week, said she has served the people of Meru with diligence despite the backlash.

“There is no governor who has been impeached three times in a year. And despite the suffering, I have worked and ensured the absorption of the budget to the tune of 72%. It was hard because of the challenges. If God and the people see it fit, they will re-elect me,” she added.

A local, Henry Muriithi has petitioned President William Ruto to dissolve the County government because it is “irretrievably broken and completely dysfunctional.”

“The stalemate has resulted in the objectives of devolution not being met as is foreseen under Article 174 of the Constitution. If the objectives of devolution are not being achieved in the county government of Meru, the people submit that the county ought to be dissolved at the earliest opportunity,” Muriithi says in his petition.

Another resident Michael Kibutha wants the Senate decision set aside.

Mr Kibutha wants the court to find that Governor Mwangaza was procedurally impeached for gross violation of the Constitution.

The former Woman Rep was being accused of misappropriation and misuse of County resources, nepotism and related unethical practices, bullying, vilification and diminishing other leaders, Illegal appointments and usurpation of statutory powers, contempt of court, illegally naming a public road after her husband and contempt of the Assembly.