Governor Sakaja calls for peaceful protests, denies role in violence

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson Sunday came out strongly to clear the air on claims he sponsored chaos and goons in the city.

He termed as “malicious and baseless allegations” linking him to the hiring of goons and inciting violence during recent protests in the capital.

Sakaja distanced himself from what he described as “a smear campaign” aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

“Over the past few days, there have been malicious allegations against me. I want to state categorically that in my entire political career, I have never used violence to gain power. My record speaks for itself, my mantra has been and continues to be Siasa Safi,” he said.

Sakaja accused “well-known individuals” of orchestrating chaos while attempting to shift the blame onto him.

“These accusations are not only false but desperate attempts by politicians whose own careers are built on violence and intimidation. They have gone as far as hiring goons and even dressing them with County linked accessories like the Dishi na County watch to make it appear they work for us,” he reiterated.

“This is akin to the old tactics where supporters of one party would be dressed in the opposing party’s colours and unleashed on wananchi,” Sakaja said.

Sakaja revealed that he has spoken with the police command to ensure that peaceful protests are facilitated and that all citizens are protected.

“Let us all respect the law. Violence, chaos, and destruction are not signs of democracy. We will protect our city in accordance with the law.”

He also urged Nairobians to remain vigilant and not be misled by “rogue politicians with selfish agendae.”

“My office remains open, transparent, and committed to serving you. Do not fall for the same old tricks; hired chaos has no place in the Nairobi we are building.”

He claimed that the tactics being used are aimed at discrediting him and manipulating public perception in a bid for political mileage, saying they “cheapen the genuine cries of our youth” and disrespect the plight of those affected.

Referring to recent tragic incidents—including the mugging, injury, and reported shooting of protester Boniface Kariuki—Sakaja called for justice, not distractions.

“Shifting focus onto unverified claims against me is not only dishonest—it is an injustice to the victims and to the business owners who are now counting losses in the millions,” he said.

Sakaja urged investigative agencies to move swiftly and ensure those responsible for violence and chaos face the full force of the law.

Sakaja reaffirmed his administration’s openness and support for constitutional freedoms.

He added the Nairobi County Government has, in the past, provided ambulances, venues, and public health services to facilitate peaceful demonstrations and youth events.

When it seemed like the facts surrounding the death of Albert Ojwang had been obscured, Sakaja authorised the release of CCTV footage at Mbagathi Hospital which provided a breakthrough in the investigations, this is in addition to the support he has offered the family.

“We believe in the right to protest, but we must condemn and expose those who hijack these rights for personal or political gain,” he said.

Sakaja’s statement comes after recent youth protests that saw goons take over parts of the city, disrupting peaceful demonstrators who were demanding justice for blogger Albert Ojwang’, who died in police custody.

There plans to stage protests on Wednesday June 25 to commemorate last year’s event where Kenyans opposed the Finance Bill.

More than 60 people were killed and a similar number of people are missing since then.