Governor Sakaja Flags Off 17 Trucks Of Food For Nairobi’s 17 Sub-Counties

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja yesterday flagged off 17 lorries loaded with food supplies to support less fortunate families across the county’s 17 sub-counties.

Speaking at Lady Northey Grounds in Dagoretti North Sub-County during the event, Governor Sakaja emphasized the importance of community sharing during the festive season.

“I wish you all a Merry Christmas, and let’s share with others during this special time,” he said.

The trucks were stocked with essential food items, including maize flour, wheat flour, cooking oil, and rice.

Distribution efforts were organized to ensure fairness, allowing struggling families to receive their share of the Christmas gift pack.

Governor Sakaja acknowledged that Christmas can be challenging for families facing financial hardships, reaffirming his commitment to supporting vulnerable communities.

This initiative aligns with his manifesto and aims to foster a sense of togetherness during the festive season.

According to an Infortrak Christmas Poll, due to financial difficulties, 60% of Kenyans will forgo traditional Christmas celebrations this year.

Rising living costs have weighed on the festive season, traditionally a time for family gatherings, religious activities, and communal celebrations.

The poll reveals that financial constraints are the main obstacle, with 86% of those surveyed citing lack of money as the primary reason for scaled-back festivities.

This financial insecurity affects all demographics, highlighting widespread economic hardship.

Nairobi and North Eastern regions are the hardest hit, with 100% and 91% respectively reporting financial difficulties, compared to 83% in the Rift Valley.

The findings underscore persistent economic disparities across the country, with urban and marginalized areas bearing the brunt.

For the 40% of Kenyans who still plan to celebrate, spending time with family emerges as the most common activity, cited by 63%.

However, only 28% intend to attend church or participate in religious gatherings, reflecting how economic pressures reshape spiritual practices.

Young adults aged 18-26 are the most affected, with 89% citing financial reasons for not celebrating.

Among those who can afford to celebrate, staying indoors (15%) has become a notable trend, signaling a shift toward more modest festivities.

Only 11% of respondents plan to go on holiday, and just 5% indicated they would host parties or engage in drinking.

Despite these constraints, the report highlights a resilient focus on family and community, with many finding simple ways to mark the holiday season.

“Economic struggles may be reshaping Kenya’s festive traditions, but the spirit of togetherness remains strong,” the report reads.

President William Ruto and other leaders also distributed Christmas goodies to their constituents.