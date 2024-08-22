Embattled Kisii Assembly Clerk to Face House Committee Over Abuse of Office Claims

A Kisii Ward Representative has presented to the Assembly a notification to have the long serving House Clerk James Nyaoga removed from office.

Boochi Tendere MCA James Ondari cites gross misconduct, violation of the constitution and that of the County Assembly Act as grounds to have Nyaoga relived of his duties.

The notification was presented to the Assembly Monday August 19.

Already the stage to have him present himself for grilling before an 11 member committee has been set.

He will be defending himself against charges of gross financial irregularities and hindering smooth operations at the former Speaker’s office.

He further stands accused of irregularly suspending at least nine staff from the same office.

The committee was set up Tuesday a day after the motion to have him dismissed from office was brought to the House.

The committee members were hold up in a meeting by Thursday afternoon laying preparatory ground work for the probe.

Nyaoga was suspended by the County Assembly Board shortly after a new regime took over about two years ago.

On Wednesday, House Minority leader Denis Ombachi sounded an objection.

He said they are suspicious of the move to sack Nyaoga adding that they would however eagerly look forward to the outcome of the committee.

“Already about four other people have been sacked from the area Nyaoga hails from. It definitely raises suspicions, we hope it is not the usual drama of wanting to victimize staff and creating opportunities for cronies. If it is so it will be funny,” he told journalists outsider the Assembly late Wednesday.

