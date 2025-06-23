Governor Sakaja Joins Global City Leaders to Mark 10 Years of the Paris Climate Agreement

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Monday joined over 40 city leaders from across the globe to commemorate a decade since the signing of the historic Paris Climate Agreement (COP21).

The event, hosted by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, brought together global mayors, international organizations, and climate policy leaders to evaluate progress and chart a path from climate negotiations to tangible delivery.

Sakaja was a panelist in a session led by London Mayor and C40 co-chair Sadiq Khan, focusing on the rise of climate misinformation and the link between climate action, democracy, and justice.

“Cities, not just nation-states, are now the key actors in the climate conversation,” said Sakaja, citing Nairobi’s increasing rainfall and the urgent need to redesign infrastructure and urban planning in response to changing climate patterns.

“In Nairobi, we are seeing significantly more rainfall—as witnessed last year—and this has had a major impact on our infrastructure and urban planning,” he explained.

“Our infrastructure was not built for the volumes of rain we are now experiencing. We must rethink and redesign our urban planning strategies to adapt to these ongoing changes and ensure long-term viability.”

The meeting sets the stage for COP30 in Belém, Brazil, this November where cities are expected to play a leading role in driving global commitments on emissions reduction, and climate resilience.