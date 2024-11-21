Governor Sang Reshuffles Nandi County Executives To Boost Service Delivery

Nandi County Governor Stephen Sang has announced a significant reshuffle of county executives, aiming to improve service delivery and address key gaps in governance.

The changes, made under Executive Order No. 1 of 2024, are in line with the County Government Act, 2012, and reflect the governor’s commitment to efficiency, productivity, and accountability.

“Cognizant of the need to enhance responsiveness to the people’s needs and focus performance on devolved functions, I have reorganized my government to ensure efficiency and effectiveness,” said Sang.

The reshuffle has affected several County Executive Committee Members (CECMs) and Chief Officers.

Alfred Lagat has been reassigned to Lands, Environment, and Climate Change, while Phelimon Bureti now heads Trade, Enterprise Development, and Tourism. Rose Angira has been moved to Sports, Arts, and Youth Affairs, with Scholastica Tuwei taking charge of Culture, Gender, and Social Welfare while also serving as the acting CECM for Education and Vocational Training.

Isaiah Keter retains his position in Administration, Public Service, and ICT but will also act as the CECM for Education and Vocational Training.

Sang has additionally assigned Deputy Governor Yulita Mitei to act as the CECM for Health and Sanitation.

The reshuffle also extends to the County Chief Officers.

Beatrice Chemurgor has been reassigned to Education and Vocational Training, while Benjamin Kiprotich now leads Culture, Gender, and Social Welfare. Caroline Lagat has been moved to Trade, Enterprise Development, and Tourism, with Paul Sanga taking over Agriculture and Cooperatives Development. Joseph Cheruiyot has been reassigned to Sports.

He also addressed the recent resignations of two CECMs, Drice Rono from the Transport docket and Ruth Koech from Health and Sanitation.

To fill these vacancies, Viola Chemogos has been appointed to head Health and Sanitation, while Robert Limo takes over the Transport docket. The governor further nominated Roney Kirwa to serve as the CECM for Education and Vocational Training.

“These changes are critical to ensuring that the county government remains responsive to the needs of its residents. By realigning roles and introducing new leadership, we are reaffirming our commitment to efficient governance and improved service delivery,” Sang explained.

He emphasized that the reshuffle is part of broader efforts to strengthen governance and foster collaboration within the county administration.