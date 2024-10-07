Governors to Elect New COG Chair, Officials

Governors converged at Safari Park, Nairobi on Monday October 7 to among other things elect the new leadership of the council.

The term of the current Council of Governors (COG) has ended and the chair Anne Waiguru of Kirinyaga is set to hand over the leadership.

As per the programme, the governors will also consider the new health plan – Social Health Insurance, and its rollout.

The county bosses will also voice their position on the health plan as well as the outgoing chairperson Waiguru, delivering the State of Nation Address.

Those in the contest for chairperson are; the current vice chair, Wajir’s Ahmed Abdulahi, Nyeri’s Mutahi Kahiga, Tharaka Nithi’s Muthomi Njuki, Kajiado’s Joseph Ole Lenku and Nairobi’s Johnson Sakaja.

Sakaja is the only first time governor on the list of those who want the chair position.

The position is more of ceremonial as it has no strong role to play in governance at the counties.

The Council of County Governors (COG) is a non-partisan organization established under Section 19 of the Intergovernmental Relations Act (IGRA 2012).

The Council of Governors comprises of the Governors of the 47 Counties and its main functions are the promotion of visionary leadership, sharing of best practices and offer a collective voice on policy issues; promote inter – county consultations, encourage and initiate information sharing on the performance of County Governments with regard to the execution of their functions and collective consultation on matters of interest to County Governments.