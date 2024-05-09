Gov’t Allocates Sh300 Million to Rebuild Homes for Mai Mahiu Flood Victims – DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua revealed Thursday the government has set aside Sh300 million to help victims of the Mai Mahiu floods get new homes.

The government is rushing efforts to enable the victims get their documents which they lost in the tragedy.

At least 61 bodies have been recovered after raging water swept through villages in the area. More than 29 people are missing and a search mission is ongoing.

Gachagua who spoke on Wednesday while attending the funeral service next to the scene of the tragedy said that the government has already established a land to resettle the displaced families.

“We have agreed with the Housing PS that his department will give Sh300 million to start building the houses in that land,” Gachagua said.

“On top of that, Safaricom will chip in and other private firms to try and assist in settling the victims.”

The DP said more than Sh7 million had also been allocated to cater for the victims’ burials adding that each family will be getting between Sh150,000 and Sh200,000.

“As the government, we have mobilized resources and given more than Sh7 million to help the families bury their loved ones. Every family around here will get Sh150,000 and those from far Sh200,000,” he said.

Leaders present were Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara and Maaí Mahiu MCA Eliud Kamau among others.

The Mai Mahiu tragedy occurred on April 29 2024 whereby a tunnel situated on the hilly area of old Kijabe Road in Kiambu County accumulated water due to blockage along the Meter Gauge Railway and the increased water burst the soaked walls, sweeping households along River Tongi from Kamuchira village through Mai Mahiu

President William Ruto and Gachagua visited the area separately to condole the victims.