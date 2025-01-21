Govt Calls For Public Participation On National Tourism Amendment Bill 2024

The government has invited members of the public to provide their input on the proposed National Tourism (Amendment) Bill 2024.

This initiative seeks to enhance the management, marketing, and regulation of the tourism sector while addressing emerging issues and aligning the Tourism Act, Cap. 381, with the Constitution.

The amendments are also part of a broader review of the National Tourism Policy, which updates the Sessional Paper No. 1 of 2010.

Public hearings organized by the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife will take place in February and March across different regions of the country.

The first session will be held in the Rift Valley on February 10 at Boma Inn Hotel in Eldoret from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by Western region at Kakamega Golf Hotel on February 12. The Nyanza session will take place at Kisumu Hotel on February 14, and the South Rift meeting at Lysons Africa Resort in Narok on February 17.

Other scheduled hearings include Central region at FK Resort and Spa in Nyeri on February 26, Eastern region at Nokras Silver Oak Hotel in Embu on February 26, and North Eastern region at Nomad Palace Hotel in Garissa on February 28.

Nairobi and Coast residents can participate at KICC on March 7 and Sarova White Sands Beach Resort and Spa in Mombasa on March 4, respectively. All sessions will start at 9:00 a.m. and conclude at 12:30 p.m.

“Written comments on the proposed Policy and Bill may be submitted to reach the undersigned not later than fourteen (14) days from the date of publication of this notice,” Principal Secretary John Ololtaa said.

The draft documents are available free of charge at the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, State Department for Tourism, Tourism Fund Building, 10th Floor, or online at www.tourism.go.ke.

Written comments or memoranda can be emailed to pstourism.go.ke or hand-delivered to the Tourism Fund Building, 10th Floor, Off Bishop Road, during official working hours (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays).