Gov’t Invites Public Participation in Maisha Card Regulations 

The government Friday launched a countrywide awareness campaign on proposed regulations to govern the issuance of new national ID cards and birth and death certificates.

Regional and county commissioners will coordinate the public and stakeholder participation forums on the draft regulations for the Registration of Persons Amendment Rules 2024 and the Birth and Death Registration Amendment Rules 2024 beginning next week.

The regulations are critical in anchoring the rollout of the Maisha Card and its related features including the virtual ID that the government has been piloting since November last year.

Immigration Principal Secretary Prof Julius Bitok who chaired a meeting with regional and county commissioners to plan public participation for the regulations at the Kenya School of Government, said the government was aiming at extensive and interactive forums to enrich the draft regulations.

He assured the public that their feedback on the draft regulations will be taken seriously as the government hopes to avoid the pitfalls that have dogged previous attempts to introduce new ID cards in the country.

“Public participation is not merely a procedural obligation but a fundamental aspect of our democratic system. It presents a unique opportunity to dispel misconceptions about Maisha Namba and Maisha Card, ensuring that citizens grasp the benefits and scope of these initiatives,” he said.

He said the planned forums will be a continuation of similar ones held with other stakeholders and interest groups.

“Over the past year, we have conducted 800 public engagement exercises, and we will continue until every Kenyan comprehends and embraces the Maisha Namba system.”

The meeting with NGAO was also used to fine tune communication around sticky issues including the expiration of the Maisha cards.

The PS, however, clarified that the expiry of a Maisha Card will not amount to a loss of citizenship, with the bearer only required to renew the document.

Bitok further defended the revised fees for acquiring or replacing the Maisha card, saying they were highly subsidised as the cost of producing the Maisha card was high due to its superior features.