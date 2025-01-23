Govt To Roll Out Mpox Vaccination For High-Risk Groups

The Ministry of Health has announced plans to roll out Mpox vaccination targeting high-risk populations.

Principal Secretary Muthoni Muriuki, speaking on Thursday, January 23, 2024, said the move is part of measures to curb the spread of the disease.

“To further strengthen ongoing prevention efforts, the Ministry will roll out Mpox vaccination targeting high-risk groups such as contacts of confirmed cases and populations most at risk of contracting the disease,” said PS Muriuki.

She emphasized the importance of the media in disseminating accurate and factual information about the vaccination program while addressing misinformation.

“Your efforts in educating the public, countering misinformation, and amplifying key messages are invaluable,” she said, calling on the media to help curb infodemics related to Mpox.

The Ministry of Health is collaborating with the Ministry of Education to enhance infection prevention and control measures, including water and sanitation hygiene in learning institutions.

A robust surveillance system is already in place to identify potential cases quickly. This includes monitoring travelers, especially those coming from countries experiencing active outbreaks, and providing timely information to healthcare providers and the public.

The Health Ministry has also partnered with key stakeholders, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, to strengthen its capacity to respond. Measures include training healthcare workers, providing personal protective equipment (PPE), and ensuring diagnostic tools are available in laboratories.

Over the past week, Kenya has reported five new Mpox cases, including three confirmed on January 21, 2025. The recent cases were reported in Busia (2 cases) and Kilifi (1 case), while earlier cases were recorded in Kericho and Taita Taveta counties.

This brings the total number of Mpox cases to 36, spread across 12 counties. Nakuru leads with 10 cases, followed by Mombasa with eight, and Busia with three.

Other counties reporting two cases each include Nairobi, Kajiado, Bungoma, Taita Taveta, Kericho, and Kilifi, while Makueni, Kiambu, and Uasin Gishu have each reported one case.