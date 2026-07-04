Great Lakes University student found dead in grandmother’s home in Homa Bay

Police in Rachuonyo South, Homa Bay County, are investigating the sudden death of a 24-year-old university student whose decomposing body was discovered inside a house several days after he was last seen.

The deceased, identified as Ronny Okumu, a second-year student at Great Lakes University, was found dead while seated on a sofa inside a bedroom at his grandmother’s home in Aramo Village, about six kilometres east of Kosele Police Station.

According to police, the body was discovered by his grandmother after she noticed a foul smell coming from the house.

She told investigators that Ronny had visited her on June 25, requested the house keys, and was last seen on the morning of June 26 at around 6 a.m.

Officers from Kosele Police Station and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) visited and processed the scene. A thorough search of the house did not recover any suicide note or other immediate clues regarding the cause of death.

The body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition, was moved to the Rachuonyo South Sub-County Hospital Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

Meanwhile, police have classified the incident as a sudden death pending investigations.

Meanwhile, Police in Kisii County have reclassified a serious assault case as murder after a 26-year-old man succumbed to injuries sustained during a stabbing incident.

The deceased, Robinson Ong’au, was allegedly stabbed on the left side of his back during an altercation at Menyinkwa area on June 27.

Police say the attack was allegedly carried out by a boda boda rider identified only as Ong’au, who remains at large.

According to a follow-up police report, Robinson died on July 2 at about 11:58 p.m. while undergoing treatment at Mama Birita Hospital in Nyangena.

Following the report of his death, officers from Kisii Central Police Station visited the Nyangena Hospital Mortuary, where they confirmed that the body had been preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

Police have since reclassified the case from serious assault to murder and have launched a manhunt for the known suspect.

Investigations are ongoing as detectives work to arrest the suspect and establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal attack.