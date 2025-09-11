Green Nairobi Company Limited: A New Era in Waste Management for the Capital

The Nairobi County Government initiated a major shift towards a well-structured and modern waste management system to address the city’s growing garbage crisis.

The soon-to-be-operational Green Nairobi Company Limited is designed to revolutionize waste management, provide long-term solutions for harnessing waste-to-energy, and enhance environmental cleanliness across the capital.

Modelled after the Nairobi Water Company, Green Nairobi Company Limited will be wholly owned by the County Government of Nairobi.

It will operate under the leadership of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), a professional board of experts, and enjoy full financial independence.

The initiative is part of Governor Sakaja’s long-term waste management strategy, developed from a comprehensive study and inspired by global best practices.

Cities such as Johannesburg, Lagos, Addis Ababa, and Cape Town have established independent specialized entities to manage solid waste — an approach Nairobi now seeks to emulate.

To strengthen its operational capacity, the company will integrate the existing Green Army, who are employed on permanent and pensionable terms and have been instrumental in improving the city’s cleanliness.

In addition, the County has invested in 24 tippers and 27 garbage compactors to ensure adequate human resources and machinery for efficient waste collection and disposal.

Meanwhile, the county stepped up its solid waste management program with a targeted garbage collection exercise in various parts of the city.

The clean-up operations, undertaken by the Green Army, is being done across the county including Gitanga Road, Kamukunji Grounds, Enterprise Road, Lumumba-Jericho, and Huruma Flats, where county teams cleared accumulated waste to restore a clean and healthy environment for residents.

This initiative is part of the County’s ongoing efforts to streamline waste collection and disposal, ensuring that service delivery is consistent and efficient across estates, roads, and public spaces.

By reinforcing these operations, the county is not only improving the city’s aesthetics but also safeguarding public health and promoting environmental sustainability.

And the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company introduced a convenient way for customers to access information on their scheduled water supply days, strengthening efforts to improve service delivery and customer experience.

Through the company’s online platform, residents can now log in and view the Equitable Water Distribution Schedule, which clearly outlines when different areas across the city will receive water.

This innovation enables households, institutions, and businesses to plan ahead, store water appropriately, and manage their usage more efficiently.

By providing this service, Nairobi Water is promoting smart living and enhancing transparency in its operations.

The initiative also complements ongoing efforts to ensure fair and reliable distribution of water across all estates, especially at a time when demand continues to grow.

The development is in line with Governor Sakaja’s broader commitment to improve access to essential services in Nairobi.

His administration has prioritized reliable water supply as a key pillar in making the capital more livable and inclusive, and continues to support modern solutions that guarantee equitable distribution for all residents.

The company has assured customers of its commitment to leveraging technology in improving efficiency, cutting waiting times, and providing timely information.

Log in https://www.nairobiwater.co.ke/know-your-supply-day/ and check the Equitable Water Distribution Schedule.

For further assistance, residents are encouraged to reach out through the toll-free line 0800 724 366.