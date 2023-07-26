Groups Block Outering Road for Second Day Over Shooting of Man in Kiamaiko

A section of residents of Kiamaiko and Kariobangi on Wednesday blocked roads including Outering to protest the fatal shooting of a man in the area.

This was the second day in a row the locals were protesting. The group had Tuesday blocked roads in the area and engaged police in running battles following the shooting of Hassan Yusuf.

Come Wednesday, the group came back and blocked the roads there lighting bonfires. Police tried to disperse them in vain. This affected traffic flow on Outering, Juja Road and other adjacent roads.

Police had to divert traffic flow on the affected routes for hours. Police explained Yusuf who was an operator of a car wash in O-Zone was shot in a confrontation between police and local youth on Tuesday.

Police said commotion had ensued between the police and the residents after the police identified a suspected stolen motorcycle in the area.

The residents started attacking and pelting stones at the officers and damaging vehicles parked along the road and injuring people as well.

Two suspects; James Mwangi and Billgum Ambusi were arrested.

This sparked more chaos as police retreated from the area even as the suspected motorcycle was recovered and escorted to Huruma police station under heavy security.

During the incident, three police officers were injured as they retrieved the body of Yusuf to the mortuary.

Another group emerged and torched a house they said belonged to a police informant sparking more trouble.

This spilled from Kiamaiko to adjacent roads until late in the evening on Tuesday. More officers were deployed amid claims the chaos was being fanned by gangs selling narcotics in the area.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said they were engaging the affected people to solve the standoff.

