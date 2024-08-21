Guard Killed in Robbery at Hardware in Rarieda

A night guard was killed in a robbery in Ndori, Rarieda, Siaya County.

The deceased was hit in the head and died behind a church structure that is near a hardware a gang had raided on August 19.

Police said the deceased sustained fatal head injuries and the body was moved to the mortuary pending investigations and autopsy.

No arrest has been made so far but police said they are pursuing leads on the same.

In Misesi, South Mugirango, Kisii County, one Patrick Kibet drowned as he tried to retrieve a jerrican from a borehole.

The jerrican, which is used to draw water from the borehole had slipped in there forcing the casual labourer to try to retrieve it.

He slipped and drowned in the water.

The body was retrieved by the Kisii County disaster management team.

Meanwhile, police are looking for a gang that shot and injured a pillion passenger in an attack in Marsabit Town.

The passenger was shot and wounded in the leg as the rider escaped from the two gunmen in Karantina village on August 20 morning.

Police said the victim was shot in the left thigh and admitted to hospital.

No arrest has been made so far and a hunt on the gang is ongoing, police said.

The area is facing an increase in violent crime amid calls for heightened operations to address the menace.