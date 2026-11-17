A Costa Rican journalist who denounced alleged links between politicians and drug traffickers in the Central American country has been shot dead.

Police said gunmen on a motorbike ambushed Camilo Rodríguez, 50, as he was travelling in his car north of the capital, San José, on Monday afternoon.

The independent reporter earlier said he had been receiving death threats from drug trafficking gangs.

Local media reported that it was the first murder of a journalist in more than two decades in Costa Rica. It comes at a time when transnational crime gangs are increasing their presence in the country, driving up its formerly low homicide rate.

The president of the Costa Rican Journalists’ Association, Yanancy Noguera, said that “all evidence so far points to the silencing of a dissenting voice in Costa Rica – a person who published information about organised crime in the country”.

Rodríguez had been working as a journalist for several decades, both in radio and in print.

Most recently, he had been uploading videos to social media in which he named public figures such as judges, business people and politicians, which he alleged were corrupt or had ties to known drug traffickers.

In one of his videos, he alleged that the home of Costa Rica’s President, Laura Fernández, had been constructed by a company that he said had links to a criminal gang.

Fernández, who categorically denied any wrongdoing, took the journalist to court, accusing him of defamation.

Reacting to his murder in a video message, the president strongly condemned the attack, calling it “a stain on freedom of expression”.

She added that she had instructed police to do their utmost to “punish Camilo’s murderers”.

Rodríguez had also tried to stand for political office, seeking to run as the presidential candidate for the Costa Rican Renovation Party in 2021.

However, his candidacy was rejected by the electoral authorities after the party failed to meet the necessary criteria required to file candidates.

Costa Rica’s Attorney General, Carlo Díaz, said that “silencing someone who reports on drug trafficking or corruption, in this case a communicator, is a signal we cannot tolerate in a democratic society”.

By BBC News