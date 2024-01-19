Gunmen Rob Motorist, Passengers of Sh875,000 in Garissa

Gunmen attacked and robbed a motorist and his three passengers in a village in Dagahaley, Garissa County.

The area is near the Kenya-Somalia border where al Shabaab militants raid at will.

This has forced many non locals to flee and hence affecting development at large.

Police said the driver and his three passengers were on January 17 driving from Garissa heading towards Dagahaley when they were stopped by three gunmen wearing jungle uniforms.

This is after they arrived at Landik area. The victims said they were stopped at gunpoint by the gang that had AK47 rifles.

One of them fired in the air to scare them and they robbed them of Sh875,000 and disappeared to an unknown destination. Nobody was injured during the incident.

Police visited the scene and combed the area to arrest the suspects but no arrests were made.

Al Shabaab terrorists have been striking the area at will planting explosives and using guns in their mission.

The border region has borne the brunt of repeated attacks from the militants who are at times aided by locals.

Somalia has not had a stable government after the fall of Siad Barre in 1991.

Al-Shabaab terrorists have been attacking places in the region especially in Mandera and Garissa counties after breaching security zones, which left dozens of civilians and security officials dead and wounded.

The terrorists have been planting explosives on the routes used by the security agencies attacking them.