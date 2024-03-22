Gunshots Rent the Air as Groups Clash at Construction Site in Kileleshwa

Police are investigating a shooting incident at a construction site in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

The area is facing a wave of construction of high-rise buildings amid resistance from some locals. This has prompted clashes between groups for and opposed to the projects.

Witnesses said an unknown person shot into the air at least four times during a clash between two groups at a planned construction site along Makueni Road.

Police established that employees were excavating on a piece of land which is in dispute when they picked up a quarrel with some youths allied to Darul Arkam Islamic Centre Kileleshwa which is located just next to parcel leading to both pelting stones to each other.

It was during the drama that a man shot to the air scaring the groups. Police said they are investigating the matter.

What is happening to DARUL ARQAM Mosque in kileleshwa parking area? The mosque has no more parking space, I hear there is ownership wrangles between the mosque and a private developer. pic.twitter.com/yrKvEksomw — Samatar Ahmed Guleid (@SamatarGuleid) March 21, 2024

There has been resistance from some locals on the upcoming structures. Those opposed say the authorities behind the approvals have not considered many factors as it is distorting the area at large.

Area Member of County Assembly Robert Alai is among those leading in opposition to the trend. Many other estates in the city are facing similar pressure without expansion of various amenities to accommodate the same.

There was no immediate word from County authorities on the issue.

Meanwhile, police in Embakasi are investigating the source of a bullet head that was found on a gate of a residential apartment.

Police said they were called and informed there was a hole suspected to be of a bullet.

A team visited the scene and recovered a bullet head. The bullet was taken for ballistic tests for further investigations.

No arrest has been made so far, police said.