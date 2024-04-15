Gypsy Rose Siblings: The Blanchard Siblings in the Wake of Tragedy

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is an American woman born on July 27, 1991, who was convicted of second-degree murder in Missouri for the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

She was sentenced to ten years in prison and was paroled after eight years.

Gypsy's story gained widespread media attention due to the sensational aspects of her childhood.

Her story has been the subject of various films and television series, including the Hulu series The Act and the Lifetime TV network docu-series The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Siblings

Gypsy has two half-siblings, Mia and Dylan, born to her father, Rod Blanchard, and his wife, Kristy.

Mia, born on June 26, 2001, is a decade younger than Gypsy and is studying nursing at the University of Louisiana.

Dylan, the middle child of Rod and Kristy, prefers to keep his life private and has not taken part in public-facing projects about his half-sister.

Gypsy’s relationship with her half-siblings is close, with Mia expressing her concern about her sister’s marriage and the length of her sentence.

Rod and Kristy have been involved in her life and were present when she was released from prison in December 2023.

Parents

Gypsy’s parents are Rod Blanchard and Dee Dee Blanchard.

Rod, Gypsy’s father, met Dee Dee while he was still in high school and married her when she became pregnant with Gypsy.

However, he realized he wasn’t in love with her and split from her shortly after Gypsy was born.

Rod later remarried Kristy, and they had two children together, Mia and Dylan, who are Gypsy’s half-siblings.

Dee Dee, who suffered from a condition known as Munchausen by proxy, forced Gypsy to undergo unnecessary medical treatments and made her believe she had various health issues.

In 2015, Gypsy conspired with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill Dee Dee.

Gypsy was sentenced to ten years in prison and was released on parole in December 2023.

Rod and Kristy have been involved in Gypsy’s life, and both appear in the new documentary series about her story.

Murder of Dee Dee Blanchard

The murder of Dee Dee occurred on June 10, 2015, when she was stabbed to death in her Springfield, Missouri, home.

Her body was discovered four days later.

Dee Dee’s daughter, Gypsy, and her boyfriend were later convicted of the murder.

Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to ten years in prison, while Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The case gained widespread media attention due to the sensational aspects of Gypsy's childhood, which was marked by her mother's alleged Munchausen by proxy, a condition where a caregiver falsifies or exaggerates a child's health issues.

Gypsy was forced to use a wheelchair and feeding tube unnecessarily and was subjected to physical abuse and confinement.

After prison

Gypsy was released from prison on parole on December 28, 2023, after serving 85% of her 10-year sentence for the murder of her mother.

Her case gained national attention due to the sensational aspects of her childhood, which was marked by her mother’s alleged Munchausen by proxy, a condition where a caregiver falsifies or exaggerates a child’s health issues.

Dee Dee forced Gypsy to undergo unnecessary medical treatments and made her believe she had various health issues, including muscular dystrophy and leukemia, which required her to use a wheelchair and feeding tube.