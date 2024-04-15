Gordon Ramsay Siblings: Behind the Scenes of the Ramsay Family

Gordon Ramsay is a renowned British celebrity chef, restaurateur, TV personality and writer.

He has multiple Michelin-starred restaurants globally, with his flagship, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London, holding three Michelin stars since 2001.

Gordon is known for his fiery temper and critical comments on shows like Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares.

Additionally, he has authored several cookbooks and received 17 Michelin stars overall, making him one of the most prominent chefs worldwide.

Siblings

Gordon has two siblings, an older sister named Diane and a younger brother named Ronnie.

Diane was born in 1965, making her three years older than Gordon, while Ronnie was born in 1967, two years younger.

The three siblings grew up in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, where Gordon’s father, Gordon James Senior, worked as a swimming pool manager and his mother, Helen Cosgrove, was a nurse.

The family experienced financial struggles, and Gordon’s parents divorced when he was 16.

Despite the challenges, the siblings have remained close, with Gordon often mentioning them in interviews and expressing his love for his family.

Career

Gordon quickly rose to prominence, earning Michelin stars and launching numerous successful restaurants globally.

His TV persona, known for shows like Hell’s Kitchen and MasterChef, has garnered international fame, showcasing his culinary expertise and fiery personality.

Beyond food and TV, Gordon is a best-selling author, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

His culinary career began with training under renowned chefs in London and France, eventually becoming the head chef at Aubergine, which earned two Michelin stars.

In 1998, Gordon opened his first restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which received three Michelin stars in 2001.

He has since expanded his restaurant empire to include establishments in the UK, the US and Asia, earning a total of 17 Michelin stars.

In addition to his culinary ventures, Gordon has become a household name through his television appearances.

Shows like Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmare and MasterChef have showcased his culinary expertise and fiery personality, making him a beloved and sometimes controversial figure.

Gordon is also an entrepreneur, with ventures ranging from cookware to a line of gin and vodka.

Furthermore, he is a philanthropist, supporting charities like the Gordon and Tana Ramsay Foundation, which focuses on children’s health and education.

Personal life

Gordon and his wife, Tana Ramsay, have been married since 1996 and have six children together.

Their eldest child is Megan Ramsay, 25, followed by twins Holly and Jack Ramsay, 24. Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay, 22, is their fourth child and Oscar James Ramsay, 4, is their fifth.

In November 2023, the couple welcomed their sixth child, Jesse James Ramsay.

Gordon has expressed that they are “done” with having children.

The family is known for their love of cooking, with Tana also being a cookbook author and TV presenter.

Gordon’s children have grown up alongside the Beckham children, as Tana and Gordon’s wife, Victoria Beckham, are close friends.