Jeanne Herry Siblings: Meet Angèle Herry-Leclerc

Jeanne Herry is a French filmmaker, director, screenwriter, and actress born on April 19, 1978, in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

She has gained international recognition for her sensitive and socially engaged drama films that often explore complex human relationships, family dynamics, and societal issues.

As the daughter of acclaimed actress Miou-Miou and renowned singer-songwriter Julien Clerc, Herry grew up immersed in the world of arts and entertainment, which profoundly influenced her career path.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jeanne has one half-sibling, Angèle Herry-Leclerc (born Angèle Dewaere in 1974), a French screenwriter known for her work on television series such as L’Art du crime, Julie Lescaut, and Sœur Thérèse.com.

Angèle is the daughter of Miou-Miou and the late actor Patrick Dewaere; Julien Clerc later adopted her.

The blended family background, with its artistic heritage and public profile, has shaped the personal and professional lives of both sisters, who have pursued careers behind and in front of the camera in the French film and television industry.

Career

Herry began her career as an actress, training at a drama school in London before attending the prestigious Conservatoire National Supérieur d’Art Dramatique in Paris, from which she graduated in 2002.

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She appeared in various films and television productions in the 1990s and 2000s, including roles in May Fools (1990) and episodes of series like Call My Agent!.

Her transition to writing and directing marked a significant evolution.

Her debut feature film as director, Elle l’adore (Number One Fan, 2014), a comedy-drama starring Sandrine Kiberlain and Laurent Lafitte, earned critical praise and several award nominations, including for Best First Feature Film at the César Awards.

She achieved greater acclaim with Pupille (In Safe Hands, 2018), a poignant drama about adoption and foster care that received multiple César nominations, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

Her 2023 film Je verrai toujours vos visages (All Your Faces) further solidified her reputation.

This ensemble drama addressing restorative justice and victims’ stories featured a stellar cast including Miou-Miou, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Leïla Bekhti, and resonated strongly with audiences and critics for its empathetic approach to difficult themes.

In 2026, her film Garance (Another Day) premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

Herry has also worked in television, notably adapting the British series Fleabag for French audiences as Mouche.

Accolades

Herry’s feature Elle l’adore earned her the Michel d’Ornano Award at the Deauville American Film Festival and nominations for the César Award for Best First Feature Film as well as Lumière Awards for Best First Film and Best Screenplay.

In Safe Hands garnered extensive acclaim, with nominations at the César Awards for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, alongside honors such as Best Screenplay at the Festival International du Film Francophone de Namur and additional Lumière and Louis Delluc Prize nominations.

All Your Faces continued this success, earning Jeanne Herry another César nomination for Best Director and contributing to numerous nominations for the film itself, including Best Film and Best Original Screenplay.