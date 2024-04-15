Gaten Matarazzo Siblings: Meet the Talented Matarazzo Siblings

Gaten Matarazzo is an American actor born on September 8, 2002, in New London, Connecticut.

He started his career on Broadway, appearing in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Les Misérables, before gaining recognition for his role as Dustin Henderson in the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Gaten has cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD), a genetic condition that affects bone development, which he shares with his Stranger Things character.

He uses his platform to raise awareness and funds for CCD Smiles, an organization that helps cover costs of oral surgeries for those with CCD.

Gaten also hosts Netflix’s hidden camera series Prank Encounters and has appeared in various reality and competition shows.

He is also involved in philanthropy, participating in fundraisers for NEXT for AUTISM and Feeding America.

Siblings

Gaten has two siblings, Carmen and Sabrina Matarazzo, who have also acted in television commercials.

The Matarazzo siblings are musically inclined and have a band together called Work in Progress, where they perform covers of songs.

Gaten’s older sister Sabrina encouraged him to pursue acting.

Their mother has been supportive of her children’s artistic pursuits and has been instrumental in shaping Gaten’s acting career.

Gaten was born with cleidocranial dysplasia, a rare genetic disorder affecting bone and teeth development, which also affects his character in Stranger Things.

Career

Gaten’s career has been marked by a diverse range of roles and projects.

Starting on Broadway, he showcased his talent in musical theater productions such as Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Les Misérables, demonstrating his versatility as a performer from a young age.

Gaten’s breakout role as Dustin Henderson in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Stranger Things catapulted him to fame and established him as a talented young actor with a significant fan following.

His portrayal of Dustin, a lovable and endearing character, endeared him to audiences worldwide and showcased his acting prowess.

In addition to his acting roles, Gaten has expanded his career into hosting with the Netflix show Prank Encounters, where he brings his charm and humor to a hidden camera prank series.

This venture into hosting has allowed him to showcase a different side of his personality and further broaden his appeal to audiences.

Furthermore, Gaten has explored voice acting, lending his voice to characters in animated films like The Angry Birds Movie 2 and My Father’s Dragon.

This foray into voice acting demonstrates his ability to bring characters to life through his vocal talents, showcasing his versatility as a performer across different mediums.

Health conditions

Gaten has a rare genetic condition called cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD).

CCD affects the growth of the skull, face, teeth, hands, and other bones in the body.

Gaten’s diagnosis has played a significant role in his career and advocacy efforts.

He uses his platform to raise awareness about CCD, eliminate the stigma associated with genetic conditions, and support those diagnosed with the condition through his nonprofit, CCD Smiles.

CCD is a genetic condition caused by an abnormal growth and development of certain parts of the skeletal system, including the skull, bones and teeth.

People with CCD may have distinct physical characteristics such as underdeveloped collarbones, short stature, unique facial features and delayed tooth development.

The condition is not life-threatening and does not affect a child’s intelligence or cognitive development.

Gaten has been open about his experiences with CCD, discussing his diagnosis and the impact it has had on his life in various interviews and public appearances.

He has undergone several surgeries to manage the symptoms of the condition, including dental work and procedures to correct bone deformities.