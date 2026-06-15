Three decomposing bodies found in Machakos forest

Police in Machakos County launched investigations after three decomposing bodies were discovered in a forested area in Kathiani Sub-County.

The bodies were found in Kauti Forest near Kavalo Village after local residents reportedly stumbled upon the remains and alerted authorities.

Police officers visited the scene and confirmed the discovery.

Preliminary findings indicate that two of the bodies are believed to be those of adult women, while the sex of the third body had not been established due to the advanced state of decomposition.

Police said the bodies were found lying on the ground within a remote section of the forest.

However, difficult terrain and accessibility challenges prevented investigators from fully processing the scene on Sunday.

Authorities indicated that recovery and forensic operations would resume on Monday to allow investigators to secure and document the area thoroughly.

Detectives have opened a murder inquiry and are working to establish the identities of the deceased as well as the circumstances that led to their deaths and how the bodies came to be in the forest.

The discovery comes a day after police recovered a suspected human leg in the same locality, raising concerns that the incidents could be linked, although investigators have not confirmed any connection.

Meanwhile, police in Uasin Gishu County are investigating a suspected murder-suicide incident after two brothers were found dead inside their rental house in Kipkaren Estate, Eldoret.

The incident was reported on Sunday night by a resident who alerted authorities after discovering the two bodies inside the house.

A team of police officers who visited the scene found the body of 19-year-old John Wayne hanging from the roof with a nylon rope.

The second victim, identified as his elder brother, 31-year-old Brian Ombwara Amolo Luhya, was found lying face down on a bed.

According to preliminary police findings, Brian was reported to have been living with a mental health condition. Investigators suspect that he may have been poisoned before his younger brother took his own life, although the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths have not yet been established.

Police noted that a strong smell was detected inside the house, prompting further investigations into the possibility of poisoning.

Crime Scene Support personnel from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kapseret documented the scene before the bodies were removed.

The bodies were transferred to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary in Eldoret for preservation pending postmortem examinations and toxicological analysis.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing to establish the exact cause of death and the events leading to the tragedy.