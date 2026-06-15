Protest victims to receive compensation 

Victims of human rights abuse during protests will begin to receive state compensation.

This is after the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) on Monday submitted a report on the Framework for Reparations for Victims of Human Rights Violations to President William Ruto.

The government allocated Sh2 billion for the compensation in the first supplementary budget for the 2025/2026 financial year.

The commission had vetted those to be compensated. While submitting the report, the commission’s chairperson Claris Ogangah, said the process was meant to restore trust and rebuild home among Kenyan citizens.

“Kenya has taken an important step towards healing historical wounds, strengthening national unity and building a society founded on justice, human dignity, accountability and respect for human rights,” said Ogangah.

The compensation will cover victims of violent protests witnessed in the 2017 and 2022 post-election period and those who suffered rights abuse in 2023, 2024 Finance Bill protests and 2025 Saba Saba protests.

Since unveiling a compensation framework, KNCHR has documented 1,815 claims and received another 1022 cases from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA). Other cases were presented by the Ministry of Interior.

The commission has verified and obtained consent from 1,101 victims across 6 categories of violations.

Violations include deaths (245 victims), injuries (135), arrests (473), sexual violence (75), and property destruction (138)

“Not all cases reported to the commission qualified as gross human rights violations for reparations, as some were isolated criminal acts,” Onganga said, adding that such would undergo the criminal justice process.

Ruto said they were committed to deliver on the pledges he made.

“Our commitment is not in words alone but also in deeds. We have buried our heads in the sand for far too long. It is time for us as a nation and for me as the leader to stand up, own up and do something.”

“These payments are not the price of life, pain or loss and neither are they a reward for violence, looting or unlawful conduct. This is the state’s acknowledgement that harm occurred, victims matter and that a nation heals by tending to its wounds rather than pretending they do it exists,” he said.

Ruto called for real solutions and action, not just words, to address the country’s challenges.

He said Kenya is making real progress on historical injustices, but cautioned that protests often turn violent and admitted excessive force has sometimes been used.

“If you act, you are criticised. If you do not act, you are criticised. But there comes a time when the nation must choose action over hesitation.”

Chief Justice Martha Koome said violent protests are usually politically driven and called on leaders to settle disputes in Parliament and county assemblies.

She welcomed the KNCHR reparations report, emphasising the importance of dialogue, accountability, and access to justice.

Politicians at the event said the move was bold and aimed at helping those who suffered in many ways.