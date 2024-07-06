Hailey Baldwin Bieber Net Worth: Hailey Baldwin Bieber, an American model and actress, has a net worth of $20 million. The youngest daughter of actor and director Stephen Baldwin, she is married to Canadian singer Justin Bieber. Hailey has been featured in ads for major brands like Ralph Lauren, Guess, and Tommy Hilfiger, and she also has her own skincare brand, Rhode.

Early Life

Hailey Baldwin Bieber was born Hailey Rhode Baldwin on November 22, 1996, in Tucson, Arizona. Her father is the youngest of the four Baldwin brothers, and her mother, Kennya Baldwin, is a graphic designer. Kennya’s father is Grammy Award-winning Brazilian musician Eumir Deodato. As a young girl, Hailey aspired to be a classical ballet dancer but had to quit training after a foot injury.

At the age of nine, she appeared in the 2005 documentary “Livin’ It: Unusual Suspects,” alongside her family. At 13, she made an appearance on “Saturday Night Live.” After her ballet dreams were cut short, Hailey, who stands five feet, seven inches tall, turned to modeling and was first signed with the international agency Ford Models.

Modeling Career

Hailey made her runway debut in October 2014, walking for British fashion label Topshop and French designer Sonia Rykiel. In January 2015, she landed her first appearance in “Vogue” and was also featured in the March 2015 issue of “Teen Vogue.” That year, she appeared in a print ad for Ralph Lauren and walked the runway for Tommy Hilfiger.

She has hosted various events for MTV, including the 2015 MTV Europe Music Awards in Milan, Italy. In 2016, at the age of 19, Hailey signed with the international modeling agency IMG Models. She has worked on campaigns for UGG footwear, Karl Lagerfeld, Tory Burch, and Dolce & Gabbana.

Hailey also ventured into fashion merchandise. In 2016, she collaborated with The Daily Edited on a line of handbags called #theHAILEYedited collection, and with UK footwear brand Public Desire and Australian brand ModelCo for makeup collections. She has graced the cover of Spanish “Harper’s Bazaar” and the American, British, and Japanese editions of “Elle” magazine.

In 2017, Hailey appeared in the promotional video for the controversial Fyre Festival and has since donated her earnings from the video to charity. In May 2017, she began co-hosting the TBS show “Drop the Mic” with rapper and actor Method Man, where celebrities compete in rap battles.

In 2018, Hailey participated in a campaign for the Shiseido-owned makeup brand bareMinerals called the “Power of Good,” and in 2019, she became the face of Levi Jeans. She appeared in the music video for “10,000 Hours,” a collaboration between Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, in 2019, and made a cameo in the TV series “Dave” in 2021. In June 2022, she launched her skincare brand, Rhode.

Personal Life

Raised in the evangelical Christian church, Hailey’s father became a born-again Christian after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Hailey began making headlines in 2015 due to her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber. The couple reconciled in May 2018 and got engaged two months later at Baker’s Bay resort in the Bahamas. They wed in a private civil ceremony in New York City in the fall of 2018 and confirmed their marriage in November.

The Biebers held a larger second ceremony at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina on September 30, 2019. Hailey wore three custom gowns designed by Off-White’s Virgil Abloh, Ralph & Russo, and Vera Wang. The couple opted not to have a honeymoon.

Although never officially confirmed, Hailey is rumored to have dated Canadian singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes before reuniting with Justin Bieber. The two even attended the Met Gala together in early May 2018.

Real Estate

In March 2019, Justin Bieber purchased an $8.5 million home in Beverly Hills for the couple. The 1930s Monterey Colonial had been recently renovated by Hollywood production designer Charles Infante. The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence, over 6,100 square feet, features a wood-paneled library, bar, wine cellar, home theater, and game room. The property also includes a zero-edge infinity pool, courtyard, cabana, and fire pit. They sold this home fully furnished in 2021 for $7.995 million.

In August 2020, the couple bought a new Beverly Hills home, a $28.5 million mansion in the exclusive gated community of Beverly Park. Before settling in Los Angeles, they rented a Spanish contemporary-style mansion in the Toluca Lake neighborhood for $100,000 a month. The Biebers also own a lakeside home in Ontario worth $5 million.

