Man Robbed Of Sh300,000 By Men Posing As Traffic Cops After Leaving Bank In Kitengela

Detectives are investigating an incident where a man was robbed of Sh307,000 after leaving a bank in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

The victim who is a foreman at a construction site in Kimalati area, Kitengela was later abandoned off Old Kiambu Road in Muthaiga area, Nairobi, which is about 50 kilometers away from the scene of the attack.

The victim told police he had on May 3 gone to Diamond Trust Bank, Kitengela Branch and withdrew the cash to pay his workers at a construction site.

He then walked to his car and drove off headed to the construction site where workers were waiting to be paid.

While on his way, he said, two men wearing traffic police uniforms stopped him, saying his car had committed an offence.

He said the said men said they wanted to accompany him in his car to the local police station, which he agreed.

One of the men who was wearing a uniform and a civilian who was standing at the scene boarded the car.

Another car that had been parked there trailed them.

The two then turned to be thugs and took control of the salon car before robbing him of the cash.

They drove to Old Kiambu Road where they abandoned him in the car.

The suspects escaped with the car key, leaving him stranded and confused. He was bruised in the drama.

He later reported the matter at the Muthaiga police station, where police said they are liaising with their Kitengela colleagues to solve the matter.

This happened as about 15 construction workers waited for their pay in vain.

This is the latest such incident to happen.

A businessman was robbed of Sh900,000 moments after he had withdrawn the same from a bank in Machakos Town.

The businessman said he had been to KCB Machakos on April 25, 2025 and withdrew Sh1.5 million for his business in Kitengela.

He then packed the money in two separate envelopes with one containing Sh900,000 and the second one Sh600,000.

He told police he drove to the Sisu Hotel in Machakos and parked his Pajero car for a meeting.

He however, did not realize he was being trailed by men who had information he had transacted at the bank.

He parked the car and went to the meeting until late in the evening.

The victim said he left the money in the car, but when he came back after the meeting he found the envelope with the Sh900,000 missing.

He explained he had hidden the two envelopes separately.

The thieves had broken into the car and picked up the cash.

Police from Kyumbi police station visited the facility as part of the probe into the incident.

The team is reviewing security cameras to get more information on the possible thieves behind the incident.

Police are investigating the incident and plan to interrogate the bank staff who handled the victim.

There was no immediate comment from the bank as officials there said the matter is under probe.

Past investigations have linked such incidents to rogue bank staff who leak information to thugs about transactions of their clients.

Investigations have also been linked to prior information from the clients’ side to the attacks.

Other thugs stay in banks pretending to be customers with an aim of noticing those withdrawing money for attacks, police say.