Haiti Welcomes Kenya’s Offer to Deploy 1,000 Police Officers

Haiti has welcomed ”with great interest” Kenya’s offer to lead a multinational force to restore order.

Haiti Foreign Minister Jean Victor Geneus said he appreciated the expression of African solidarity.

The Caribbean nation is suffering from a surge in gang violence and is in a deep security, political and humanitarian crisis.

On Saturday, Kenya committed to deploying a contingent of 1,000 police officers to help train and assist Haitian police to restore normalcy in the country and protect strategic installations.

“Kenya stands with persons of African descent across the world, including those in the Caribbean, and aligns with the African Union’s diaspora policy and our own commitment to Pan Africanism, and in this case to “reclaiming of the Atlantic crossing,” said Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua.

“Kenya’s proposed deployment will crystalize once a mandate from the UN Security Council is obtained and other Kenyan constitutional processes are undertaken.”

He added an Assessment Mission by a Task Team of the Kenya Police is scheduled within the next few weeks.

This assessment will inform and guide the mandate and operational requirements of the Mission.

Dr Mutua also reiterated Kenya’s commitment to standing together with other African countries to help them achieve peace and stability including Sudan, Eastern DRC and Niger.

