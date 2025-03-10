Haley Jones Siblings: All About Cameron Jones

Haley Jones is an American professional basketball player known for her remarkable skills and versatility on the court.

Born on May 23, 2001, in Santa Cruz, California, she rose to prominence as a standout athlete during her high school years at Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose.

She later played college basketball for Stanford University, where she helped lead the Cardinal to an NCAA Championship in 2021.

Selected sixth overall by the Atlanta Dream in the 2023 WNBA Draft, Jones has since established herself as a promising talent in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Siblings

Haley has one sibling, an older brother named Cameron Jones.

Like Haley, Cameron has a strong connection to basketball, influenced by their parents’ athletic backgrounds.

Cameron played college basketball at Linfield College (now Linfield University) in Oregon, showcasing his skills on the court during his collegiate career.

After graduating from Pacific University Oregon with a degree in marketing and business management in 2021, Cameron transitioned into a professional role off the court.

Since 2019, he has worked as a temporary production specialist at ESPN, contributing to sports media production.

In September 2021, he also took on the role of assistant men’s basketball coach at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, where he focuses on player development, travel arrangements, and scouting reports.

Career

Jones’ basketball journey began at Archbishop Mitty High School, where she emerged as one of the top high school players in the nation.

Ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the 2019 class by ESPN, she led her team to multiple championships and earned national recognition for her exceptional performance.

At Stanford University, Jones played from 2019 to 2023, establishing herself as a versatile and dominant player.

During her freshman year, she suffered a season-ending knee injury but made a strong comeback in her sophomore season, helping Stanford win the 2021 NCAA Championship.

She started 111 of 118 games during her college career, finishing with 1,535 points, 889 rebounds, and 350 assists—becoming the only Stanford player in history to surpass 1,400 points, 800 rebounds, 350 assists, and 100 blocked shots.

In 2023, Jones was drafted sixth overall by the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA Draft.

During her rookie season, she appeared in 40 games, averaging 3.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

She showcased her potential with a career-high 23 points against the Las Vegas Aces on August 22, 2023.

Accolades

Jones has earned numerous accolades throughout her basketball career, reflecting her talent and impact on the sport.

During her high school career, she was named Naismith National High School Player of the Year in 2019, McDonald’s All-American in 2019, Gatorade California Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019, USA Today All-USA First Team in 2018, and San Francisco Chronicle Metro Player of the Year in 2019.

In college, she won the NCAA Championship in 2021 and was named NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player in 2021.

She was also recognized as Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2022, Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player in 2021 and 2022, and a three-time All-American by the Associated Press and USBWA.

She earned a spot on the NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team twice, was named Pac-12 Player of the Week four times, and Pac-12 Freshman of the Week three times.

In her professional career, Jones was selected as the sixth overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft and signed with Geelong United in the WNBL for the 2024–25 season.

Additionally, on April 13, 2021, the Santa Cruz City Council declared April 4 as “Haley Jones Day” in honor of her contributions to Stanford’s national championship and her status as the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player.