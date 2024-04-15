Halsey Siblings: Getting to Know the Singer’s Talented Brothers

Halsey is a singer-songwriter and actress, also known as Ashley Nicolette Frangipane.

She started writing music at 17 and gained attention through social media, particularly through her parody of Taylor Swift’s, I Knew You Were Trouble.

Halsey chose the stage name Halsey as an anagram of her first name and a reference to the Halsey Street station of the New York City Subway in Brooklyn.

Her debut EP, Room 93, was released in 2014, followed by her debut studio album, Badlands, in 2015.

Additionally, Halsey has been open about her struggles with endometriosis. She was diagnosed in 2016 and has undergone multiple surgeries to treat the condition.

She is also known for her advocacy for mental health awareness and LGBTQ+ rights. She uses she/they pronouns and identifies as bisexual and biracial.

Siblings

Halsey has two brothers named Sevian and Dante Frangipane.

Sevian, the middle child, is a professional golfer and a recent graduate from California State University.

He is very close to Halsey and has appeared in her music video for Clementine.

Dante, the youngest sibling, is 14 years old.

The Frangipane siblings have each other’s birthday tattooed on them, showing their close bond.

Parents

Halsey was born to Chris and Nicole Frangipane.

Chris and Nicole became parents at a young age and had Halsey while they were in college.

The Frangipane family is biracial, with Halsey’s father being Black and her mother being White.

Halsey has described her childhood as being turbulent but full of love.

She has opened up about being kicked out of the house after dropping out of community college but later reconnected with her parents.

Following her successful career, Halsey has taken them to various red carpet events and given them shout-outs on social media and media interviews.

Chris and Nicole have been supportive of Halsey’s music career and have made sacrifices to encourage her creativity.

Career

Halsey’s career began when she started posting cover songs on YouTube and gained recognition for her parody of Swift’s song.

She was discovered by a record label executive on social media and signed her first recording contract with Astralwerks.

In 2014, Halsey went on to release her debut EP dubbed, Room 93, which received positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

The following year, she released debut studio album, Badlands, and achieved commercial success, reaching number two on the Billboard 200 chart.

The album was described as a concept album about a dystopian future society and received positive reviews from music critics.

Halsey’s music is characterized as indie pop ballads inspired by personal experiences, and she has been praised for her honest and raw lyrics.

Over the years, she has won several awards for her music, including Billboard Music Awards and a Grammy Award nomination.

Halsey has also been actively involved in advocacy for suicide prevention awareness and sexual assault victims.

In 2016, she spoke at the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Ball about her experiences with endometriosis, a common disorder that affects around 176 million women worldwide.

Halsey has also been open about her mental health struggles, including her experiences with bipolar disorder.

She has collaborated with various artists, including The Chainsmokers, Justin Bieber and BTS.

Halsey has also been a judge on the reality singing competition show, The Voice, and has made appearances on television shows and movies.