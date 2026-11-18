If there is one thing that unites Kenyan football fans, it is the collective groan that follows the release of the monthly FIFA rankings. This week, the numbers were particularly bitter. Harambee Stars have slipped to 115th in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Rankings, a drop that has seen us fall behind our East African rivals, Tanzania, who now sit comfortably at 112th.

The timing of this drop stings even more because it comes immediately after a grueling double-header of 2027 AFCON qualifiers against South Africa. On the surface, securing a 2-2 draw away in Johannesburg against a top-tier African side felt like a massive moral victory. But in the cold, unforgiving world of FIFA ranking mathematics, moral victories do not always translate to ranking points.

Sports journalist Eric Njiru recently broke down the exact math behind this drop, and his analysis highlights a brutal reality about how the global football hierarchy is calculated. Here is a deep dive into the numbers, the paradox of the FIFA system, and what it means for the future of Harambee Stars.

Let us look at the fixtures. In the first leg, played away in South Africa, Harambee Stars held Bafana Bafana to a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Because South Africa is ranked significantly higher than Kenya, the FIFA algorithm rewarded us for this overachievement. Kenya gained +6.50 ranking points for that away draw.

However, the second leg was played at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi. Expectations were high, but the result was a disappointing 2-1 defeat to South Africa. Because this was a home match against a higher-ranked opponent, losing was considered a significant underperformance. Consequently, Kenya lost -6.23 ranking points.

The net result? A microscopic gain of just 0.27 points from the double-header. Meanwhile, the rest of the world kept playing, and Kenya’s global standing slipped to 115th.

While we were busy dropping points at home, Tanzania was navigating a much tougher set of fixtures against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, and they played the FIFA math perfectly.

In the first leg, played away in Uyo, Nigeria, Tanzania lost 3-1. In the eyes of the FIFA algorithm, this was the expected result. Nigeria is a footballing giant; Tanzania is a developing side. Therefore, the points deduction for losing away was minimal: just -4.42 points.

But in the return leg, played at home in Tanzania, Taifa Stars put in a masterclass defensive performance to secure a 0-0 draw against Nigeria. Because drawing against a top-30 global team is a massive statistical anomaly, the algorithm rewarded Tanzania heavily. They gained a whopping +8.21 ranking points for that single result.

The net gain for Tanzania was nearly four points, propelling them up to 112th, leapfrogging Kenya in the process.

As Eric Njiru rightly pointed out in his analysis, the takeaway is counterintuitive but mathematically sound: If mid-tier African nations want to rise in the FIFA rankings, they need to secure draws against higher-ranked countries.

The current FIFA ranking system is based on an Elo model. It does not simply award three points for a win and one for a draw. It calculates the “expected” outcome of a match based on the pre-match ranking difference.

When Kenya (115th) plays South Africa (top 50), the system expects South Africa to win. If Kenya draws, it is viewed as a massive upset, yielding high points. But if Kenya loses at home to South Africa, it is viewed as a failure to meet the baseline expectation, resulting in a heavy penalty.

Conversely, if Kenya were to play a team ranked 180th, a win would yield almost zero points because it is expected. A draw or a loss against that same team would be catastrophic for our ranking. This is the trap Harambee Stars often fall into: we drop vital points in “must-win” games against lower-ranked African nations, which wipes out the goodwill gained from drawing against the continent’s elite.

To understand the gap we are trying to close, we have to look at the teams we are playing. The analysis correctly notes that Nigeria is currently the 5th highest-ranked team in Africa, while South Africa sits at 10th.

In the latest continental breakdown, the top five in Africa are Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, and Nigeria. South Africa rounds out the top ten. These are the heavyweights of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). They boast players in top European leagues, massive financial backing, and deep tactical setups.

When Harambee Stars takes the field against these nations, the margin for error is non-existent. The 2-2 draw in Johannesburg proved that on our day, we can compete. But the 2-1 home loss proved that consistency and game management at the highest level remain our biggest hurdles.

The drop to 115th is not a death sentence, but it is a glaring red flag for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and the technical bench. The FIFA ranking system is unforgiving, and it punishes home losses to higher-ranked teams severely.

If Kenya wants to climb back into the top 100 and secure better seedings for World Cup and AFCON draws, the strategy must be twofold:

Fortify the Home Fortress: We cannot afford to lose at home to teams ranked above us. The Nyayo National Stadium must remain a place where we at least secure a draw, if not a win, against the continent’s elite. Maximize Points Against Lower-Ranked Teams: In qualifiers and friendlies against teams ranked below us, anything less than a win is a disaster for our ranking points. We must treat matches against lower-tier nations as absolute must-win fixtures to build our mathematical buffer.

Football is ultimately played on the grass, not on a spreadsheet. But in the modern game, the spreadsheet dictates your path to major tournaments. Harambee Stars have the talent to compete, as shown in South Africa. Now, they need the tactical discipline to ensure that when the final whistle blows, the math is finally on our side.