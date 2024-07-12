Harrison Butker Siblings: Get to Know Charlotte Butker

Harrison Butker is an American football kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League (NFL).

He played college football for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Butker is known for his high accuracy, holding the second-highest career field goal percentage in NFL history (minimum 100 attempts) with 89.1%.

He led the NFL in scoring in 2019 and has won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs.

Siblings

Butker has one older sister named Charlotte Butker. Charlotte Butker previously played soccer at Emory University.

Not much additional information is available about Charlotte including her relationship with her brother Harrison and career.

College career

Butker had an impressive college career at Georgia Tech from 2013 to 2016.

He finished as the Yellow Jackets’ all-time leading scorer with 337 career points and 208 career PATs.

Butker converted 208-of-210 extra point attempts and 43-of-60 field goal attempts during his collegiate career.

In his true freshman season in 2013, he was Georgia Tech’s leading scorer with 83 points, converting 53-of-54 PATs and making 10-of-14 field goals.

Butker continued to excel in his sophomore year in 2014, scoring a team-high 98 points, which was the second-most single-season points by a kicker in school history.

He converted 65-of-66 PATs, the most in a single season at Georgia Tech.

Butker was named a team captain for his senior season in 2016.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering. Prior to pursuing football, he played soccer at Georgia Tech.

NFL career

Butker has had an impressive NFL career since being drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the 7th round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

After being signed to the Panthers’ practice squad, he was quickly signed by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 and has been their starting kicker ever since.

In his rookie season, Butker made an immediate impact, converting 38-of-42 field goal attempts and scoring 142 points, which was the most by a Chiefs kicker in a single season at the time.

He has continued to excel with the Chiefs, leading the NFL in scoring in 2019 with 147 points.

Butker has been named to the Pro Bowl as an alternate and has won three Super Bowls with the team (LIV, LV, LVII).

He is known for his exceptional accuracy, holding the second-highest career field goal percentage in NFL history (minimum 100 attempts) at 89.1%.

Butker has also set franchise records for the Chiefs, including most field goals of 50+ yards and most consecutive field goals made.

In addition to his kicking duties, he has occasionally contributed on punts and defensive plays, showcasing his versatility.

Accolades

Butker has earned a number of accolades and achievements in his NFL career.

Butker has been named to the Pro Bowl as an alternate and has won 3 Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs (LIV, LV, LVII).

He led the NFL in scoring in 2019 with 147 points and led the league in field goals made in 2017 (42) and 2019 (38).

Butker holds the second-highest career field goal percentage in NFL history (minimum 100 attempts) at 89.1%.

He also holds the Chiefs franchise record for most field goals of 50+ yards and has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week twice (2017, 2019) and AFC Special Teams Player of the Month once (2017).

Butker has passed Nick Lowery for the most 50+ yard field goals made by a Chiefs kicker and kicked the longest field goal (62 yards) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in 2022.