Joe Namath Siblings: The Family Behind the Football Star

Siblings

Joe had four siblings.

He had three brothers – Frank Namath, John Namath, and Robert Namath. He also had one adopted sister, Rita Sims.

Namath was raised alongside these four siblings as part of his family.

Career

Namath had a legendary career as an American football quarterback, primarily with the New York Jets from 1965 to 1977.

He was a two-time AFL MVP in 1968 and 1969, and led the Jets to victory in Super Bowl III in 1969, which was the first Super Bowl win for an AFL team.

Namath was known for his brash personality and guaranteed the Jets would win the Super Bowl, which they did in a major upset over the Baltimore Colts.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

Namath held several passing records during his career, including being the first quarterback to pass for over 4,000 yards in a season.

He was a cultural icon of the 1960s and was known for his long hair and fashionable style off the field.

Before joining the Jets, Namath played college football at the University of Alabama, where he helped the Crimson Tide win the national championship in 1964.

He entered the NFL and AFL Draft in 1965 and was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Jets, respectively, choosing to sign with the Jets.

Accolades

Namath had an impressive list of accolades and achievements over his NFL career. He was a two-time AFL MVP, earning the award in 1968 and 1969.

He also led the Jets to victory in the AFL championship in 1968 and in Super Bowl III in 1969, which was the first Super Bowl win for an AFL team.

Namath was named Super Bowl MVP after completing 17 of 28 passes for 206 yards in the upset over the heavily favored Baltimore Colts.

He was a consistent performer throughout his career, earning four All-Pro selections in 1967, 1968, 1969, and 1972.

Namath was also selected to five Pro Bowls in 1966, 1968, 1969, 1970, and 1973.

His impressive career was capped off with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

Additionally, Namath was named to the All-Time AFL Team in 1969 and held several passing records at the time of his retirement in 1977, including being the first quarterback to pass for over 4,000 yards in a season in 1967.

Personal life

Namath married Deborah “Tatiana” Mays in 1984. At the time, Namath was struggling with alcoholism, and Mays helped him get sober in 1987.

Together, they had two daughters – Olivia and Jessica Namath.

Mays was an actress who appeared in several films and TV shows in the 1980s. She met Namath at a charity event and they quickly became a couple.

Their marriage lasted 16 years, but Namath’s ongoing battle with alcoholism put a strain on the relationship.

Despite Mays’ efforts to help Namath maintain his sobriety, he continued to relapse. This ultimately led to their divorce in 2000.

After the split, Mays began dating Brian Novack, a penile plastic surgeon. Mays and Novack eventually married, but they too divorced at some point.

As for Namath’s daughters with Mays – Olivia and Jessica – they have largely stayed out of the spotlight.

Olivia is believed to work in the entertainment industry, while Jessica has pursued a career in fashion.

Both daughters have been seen accompanying their famous father to various events over the years.