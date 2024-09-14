Harrison Ford Siblings: Get to Know Terrence Ford Who is Also an Actor

Harrison Ford is an iconic American actor renowned for his roles in blockbuster film franchises, particularly Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

His career spans over six decades, during which he has become a cultural icon, with his films grossing over $9.3 billion globally.

In addition to his film career, Ford is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Captain America: Brave New World, scheduled for release on February 14, 2025.

He has also been involved in aviation, receiving several awards for his contributions to the field.

Siblings

Harrison has one younger brother named Terence Ford, who was born in 1945.

Terence is also an actor and has appeared in several movies and TV shows throughout his career.

Harrison and Terence were raised to be “liberals of every stripe” by their parents, who had a diverse background, with Irish Catholic and Russian Jewish heritage.

When reflecting on the influence of his mixed ancestry, Harrison humorously remarked that “as a man I’ve always felt Irish, as an actor I’ve always felt Jewish.”

Career

Ford rose to fame for his iconic roles in the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, cementing his status as a cultural icon.

He began his acting career in the 1960s, taking on small supporting roles in films and television shows like The Virginian and Ironside.

Discouraged by the lack of substantial roles, Ford took a break from acting to work as a self-employed carpenter.

His big break came in 1973 when he landed a role in George Lucas’ film American Graffiti.

Four years later, he achieved worldwide fame for his portrayal of Han Solo in the original Star Wars film.

In 1981, Ford starred as Indiana Jones in the adventure film Raiders of the Lost Ark, directed by Steven Spielberg.

He went on to play the character in four more sequels, solidifying his status as an action hero.

In the 2000s and 2010s, Ford continued to take on diverse roles, transitioning from leading man to character actor.

Some of his notable films during this period include Extraordinary Measures, 42 and Blade Runner 2049.

Ford is set to reprise his role as Indiana Jones in the upcoming film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

He will also join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Captain America: Brave New World.

Awards and accolades

Ford has received numerous prestigious awards and accolades throughout his illustrious career, which spans over six decades.

He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in Witness in 1985.

In addition, he earned several Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his roles in The Mosquito Coast, The Fugitive and Sabrina.

Ford also received a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Actor for Witness.

In recognition of his significant contributions to film, Ford was honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute in 2000.

He received the Cecil B. DeMille Award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 2002 for lifetime achievement.

In 2003, he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, further cementing his status as a cinematic legend.

Ford’s accolades continued with the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment from BAFTA Los Angeles in 2015 and the Honorary César Award in France in 2010.

In 2023, he was honored with the Honorary Palme d’Or from the Cannes Film Festival for his lifetime achievements in cinema.

He has also received two Saturn Awards for Best Actor for his performances in the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises.

In 1994, he was recognized as the Box Office Star of the Century by the National Association of Theatre Owners.